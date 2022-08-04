Baysox Come Out On Top Again in Harrisburg

For the second-consecutive night, the Bowie Baysox split a 4-4 tie late to beat the Harrisburg Senators, earning the 6-4 win on Wednesday. Joey Ortiz continued his strong run for Bowie, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a trio of RBI, including the go-ahead knock in the seventh inning.

It was another pair of runs in the first inning for Bowie, as Ortiz capped a string of three singles to open the day, driving in one run. Ortiz later scored himself when Cesar Prieto grounded into a double play.

Harrisburg chipped at the lead with a two-out RBI single in the second inning from Jackson Cluff, and Trey Harris tied the game with a double in the third inning.

Bowie re-upped their two-run lead in the fourth inning when J.D. Mundy delivered a two-out two-RBI double to right-center field, making it 4-2. While Bowie attacked Ronald Herrera, Harrisburg again tied the game against Drew Rom in the bottom of the fourth when Jack Dunn and Darren Baker went back-to-back on RBI singles, chasing Rom before he could finish the frame.

Carrying their strong run recently, the Bowie bullpen kept Harrisburg from breaking the tie, as Tyler Burch and Shelton Perkins (W, 1-4) logged scoreless outings.

When Harrisburg handed pitching over to Francys Peguero in the seventh inning, Bowie made the most of their opportunity. Following a walk and a single, Ortiz laced a two-RBI double to left field to push Bowie ahead by two runs for the third time.

While Malvin Pena and Edgar Garcia kept Bowie scoreless for the remainder of the night, Conner Loeprich (Sv, 3) matched the effort with two scoreless frames to lock the win for Bowie.

Bowie moves to 20-8 in the second half this season and 47-50 on the year. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their six-game set on Thursday, with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports