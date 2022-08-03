Baysox Break Through Late To Win Series Opener Against Senators

Kicking off a long road trip, the Bowie Baysox broke out late again for a 9-4 win, kicking off a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators. Bowie scored five runs in the final two innings, while collecting six extra-base hits.

It was a quick 4-0 advantage for Bowie, as Connor Norby led off the game with a solo home run, his sixth of the season, while Hudson Haskin doubled the lead with an RBI triple later in the frame. Joey Ortiz knocked his fourth home run in his last seven games, and his tenth on the season, a two-run blast in the third.

Left-hander Alex Troop was still able to manage six innings on the mound, retiring the final six batters he faced.

Taking the mound for Bowie, Ryan Watson tossed five innings for his eighth-consecutive start, and was only tagged for a two-run home run by Rudy Martin.

Jensen Elliott allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Omar Merigildo in the seventh inning, but scoreless outings from Jake Prizina (W, 2-0) and Gregori Vasquez (Sv, 1) in his Double-A debut set up Bowie to break the newly-tied game.

Following a perfect inning by reliever Brian Gonzalez, Bowie plated three runs against Reid Schaller (L, 4-3) in the eighth, including a run on an error, an RBI triple by John Rhodes for his first Double-A hit, and an RBI single by Maverick Handley.

In the ninth, Bowie added two more runs against Danny Dopico on a double and error hit by Cesar Prieto and Haskin’s second RBI triple of the night.

Bowie advances to 46-50 on the season and a 19-8 mark in the second half, the best record in the Eastern League. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue their six-game series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

