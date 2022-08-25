Baysox Attack Early to Defeat Altoona

Riding another strong start from Brenan Hanifee, the Bowie Baysox dispatched the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night, building a lead as high as six runs, but ultimately winning 7-5.

Continuing a trend that has held this season, Bowie pounced on Altoona’s Carmen Mlodzinski. Connor Nobry drilled an RBI double in the first inning, and Coby Mayo smashed a two-run home run in the second.

The three-run lead was short-lived, as Jared Triolo snuck a solo home run to left-center field in the third. Bowie would rebuild the lead around Brenan Hanifee (W, 2-1) who retired his final seven batters through the fifth inning.

Mlodzinski (L, 3-8) could not finish the fourth inning, while a fourth run scored against him on a wild pitch. Bowie scored three more times against Brad Case in the sixth inning on RBI by Cody Roberts and Connor Norby, as well as a run on an error.

While Bowie built their lead to 7-1, Nolan Hoffman took the sixth inning for Bowie, his first appearance since an injury sidelined him in May. After Hoffman worked a perfect sixth, Travis Lakins Sr. took the seventh on a major league rehab assignment from Baltimore, but he walked two batters and was tagged for a three-run home run by Fabricio Macias.

Another run for Altoona scored in the eighth inning when Endy Rodriguez bounced an RBI single to right field, but Jensen Elliott was still able to maintain the two-run lead.

In the ninth, Hector Perez (Sv, 1) worked around a leadoff single to close the game for Bowie, striking out the last two batters.

With Bowie’s win and an Erie SeaWolves loss, Bowie moves back into a tie for first place, as their second half record 30-17, and 57-59 overall. Bowie and Altoona will continue their six-game series on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Order your 2022 Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports