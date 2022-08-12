Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
Back To School Nights Scheduled

| August 12, 2022, 01:28 PM

With the calendar having turned to August, it’s time for families to plan to attend the Back-To-School event at their child’s school.

Approximately 84,000 students are expected to enter Anne Arundel County classrooms when the school year kicks off on Monday, August 29, 2022. Back-To-School events and related events provide parents with a chance to learn more about the instruction their children are receiving and the teachers who are providing that instruction.

Detailed information on dates and times for all county schools can be found in the charts accessible on the school system’s website at www.aacps.org/BTSevents. Schools will hold in-person events unless otherwise noted on the chart.

Parents who have questions about the events should contact their student’s school.

