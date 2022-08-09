August 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Deck Collapse. Nursing Shortage. Joyce Smithey Lauded.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A deck collapsed in Glen Burnie, injuring twelve people. Maryland is short 9,000 nurses. Annapolis attorney Joyce Smithey was named a Woman of Excellence in Law. Unity Bands is hosting a reggae night fundraiser. The City of Annapolis and Rodney Barnes are hosting a backpack and school supply giveaway. Ticket Tuesday, from Rams Head On Stage, offers a pair of tickets to see Pure Prairie League. And some podcast news!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 9th 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am in a good mood today… last night at The Graduate, we did well in trivia. If you are into trivia, come check it out every Monday at 730 pm. And I’m kinda digging these storms, but I kinda wish they’d break the heat a bit. So I guess we should get into it, shall we?

No one was seriously injured over the weekend when a large deck collapsed in Glen Burnie. On Saturday night, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to a home on Roesler Drive in Glen Burnie. Twelve people were injured and taken to the hospital, but none of them were life-threatening. It does not appear that the deck was not overloaded, and the fire department turned the investigation over to the insurance company.

The Maryland Hospital Association issued an alarming report. The state is short about 9,000 nurses. As boomers age, there is a 50% increase in demand for nursing homes and, subsequently, nurses. The association is calling for incentives to attract candidates to include stipends, tuition assistance, reduction of the cost of education, removing barriers to licensing issues, and offering child care.

Congrats to Joyce Smithey! We did a Local Business Spotlight with her a while ago, and the Baltimore Business Journal just named her a Woman of Excellence in the law. Joyce specializes in all things employment–employers and employees and has been specializing in that (and only that) for 23 years! Congrats, Joyce–well deserved!

Here are a few dates for your calendar toward the end of August! First up on the 25th, the Arnold-based non-profit Unity Bands will be hosting a reggae night fundraiser at Mother’s Peninsula Grille. Unity Bands was born during COVID and support healthcare workers as well as mental and physical resiliency efforts. The shindig is 6 pm to 9 pm and will feature a great reggae band, High Energy Group, from Fairfax! All of the details on Unity Bands and the event can be found at unitybands.org

And on the 28th, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be a backpack and school supply giveaway sponsored by the City of Annapolis and Rodney Barnes. Rodney is a TV producer and most recently produced Winning Time for HBO and is an Eastport native! While Rodney and the City are sponsoring it, there is a greater need and if you can help out, drop off backpacks and school supplies at City Hall, the rec Center, or the Stanton Center before August 23rd!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some great seats to see Pure Prairie League. We spoke with Mike Reilly a bit ago–so if you missed that, check it out! The show is tomorrow night, August 10th. And if you listened to the PPL podcast, you know who opened for them when I saw them back in 1980. Be the first to let me know the name of the opening band, and I have a pair of tickets for you! And you also want to be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I just got word that Crack The Sky is back for three dates in November!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Jeremiah and Peake Social, which is doing some pretty cool things, and next week, Mary Ewenson and Ewe Spirit Foundation–also doing some great things!

