August 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Racially Motivated Crime. Navy Football is Ready. New Superintendent of AACPS Starts Today!

Today…

More racially based crimes are being investigated. Anne Arundel DPW goes solar. The new Superintendent for AACPS starts today. Navy Football is ready to open the season. Beacon Waterfront Galley and Dock Bar will open this week, and Sea Salt is moving forward, just hung up on permitting. Pod news including Saturday’s local business spotlight with the Classic Theatre of Maryland and a bonus beercast with Katcef Brothers from the Rams Head Roadhouse

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 8th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! I hope you had a fantastic weekend–got your fill of crabs on Friday at the Rotary’s Crab Feast, and maybe got some signatures from the 2022 Navy Football team on Saturday! OK, we do have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

More racially based crimes. Last week, someone scrawled a racially based insult on the door of the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is the same church that had a similar incident back in July. This time, the Anne Arundel County police were able to identify a suspect via video evidence, located him, and arrested him. The suspect is identified as a 66-year-old white male–and I mention this as the church is predominately African American. He was charged with three counts related to the destruction of property, harassment and targeting an organization based on their RRESOD status. I was unaware of that acronym used by the police so I called and found out it stands for race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or disability. The suspect has no fixed address and, strangely enough, was released on his own recognizance. I asked if he was a suspect or charged in the July incident an the police said that he was not.

Congratulations, or perhaps condolences to Dr. Mark Bedell, the new Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent. He officially starts the job this morning. He has a 15-year career behind him having worked in Houston, Baltimore County, and most recently, Kansas City. Welcome Dr. Bedell, we are looking forward to some great things from AACPS.

Saturday was Media Day and the Navy Fan Fest to kick off Navy Football’s 2022 season. This year, there are 3 co-captains in Kip Frankland, John Marshall, and Bijan Nichols. Navy is not predicted to do well by the pundits, and that is usually just what it takes to motivate the team. It is light on seniors, but according to Coach Niumatalolo they are the best physically prepared he has seen. I imagine it also bodes well for the next few seasons. First game is September 3rd here at home against Delaware and tickets are available at navysprots.com Go Navy– Beat Army!

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works cut the ribbon on a new solar project at the Bureau of Utility Operations Center in Millersville. It is a $4million project that will offset more than 90% of current electricity demand at the complex. It consists of a mix of solar modules–rooftop arrays and parking lot canopies.

Good news… the long awaited Beacon Waterfront Galley and Dock Bar will be opening this week. This is located at Chesapeake Harbour in the location of Sam’s Waterfront. They held a soft opening this weekend so it will be great to have yet another true waterfront option again. In other news. we hear that the Sea Salt Annapolis, at the former Fado location is still moving forward despite the appearance of zero work being done. We hear there is a problem with … wait for it… permits. OK, I will let your shock wear off for a bit. Whatever happened to the Mayor’s campaign promise to have a permit office on Main Street with a countdown clock? Annapolis, the only town where it takes two years to open a coffee shop in the same location as an old coffee shop. But will be nice to see Sea Salt finally get underway!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight Sally Boyett and Classic Theatre of Maryland. And we also dropped a bonus beercast on Sunday from Rams Head Roadhouse and got to talking about the fall festivities and fall beers–yes despite it being 100 degrees outside, fall is coming! So make sure you check those two out as well!

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

