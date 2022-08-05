August 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Sherwood Forest Fire. City Loses Appeal. Oyster Weekend. Football and Crabs!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Sherwood Forest house fire displaced a family. The City of Annapolis lost a $300 million appeal to a personal injury case. The Army knows Navy is number one. How much do you need to make to live comfortably in Maryland? It’s National Oyster Weekend, and the area is celebrating. Navy Fan Fest. Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast. Dinner Under the Stars. First Sunday Arts Festival, and a free concert on Sunday. And of course, pod news!

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 5th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

This morning’s delayed DNB is brought to you by some wicked-ass storms last night and BGE, who busted their butts to get power restored as fast as possible. I usually start organizing my thoughts and writing them all down the night before and then tweak them in the morning, but the power went out about 7 pm and came on about 5 am, so here we are! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Yesterday, a fire broke out in a home in the Sherwood Forest community. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of Sherwood Forest Road just after 6:00 am and was met with fire on all sides of the house. The two occupants and their pets were able to get out safely, and it took 99 firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis, and the Naval Academy about an hour to control. The home appears to be close to a total loss. There were working smoke detectors, and the initial investigation indicates that it was accidental.

Bad news for the City of Annapolis. Back in May, we were the first to report that Matthew Hager won a $300,000 jury award from the City resulting from a bike accident that caused significant injury. Back in 2017, Hager was riding his bike on Chinquapin Round Road, and his bike tire became wedged between a storm drain grate and the roadway, causing him to wreck. The crux was that the city had been notified of the deficiency years before and even went so far as to purchase the bolts needed to fix it but did nothing. The City appealed the ruling, and yesterday, that appeal was denied. Brooks DuBose has the full story of the failed appeal in The Capital and says the judge called the appeal meritless. And as to why the City decided to fight this case instead of settling it? City Attorney Michael Lyles said, “I’m ethically obligated to zealously defend the City.” The Capital notes that of all the personal injury cases in the nation, about 3.5% ever see a trial–most are settled.

I struggled to process this bit. But the Navy Federal Credit Union, located on the Army’s Ft. Meade, was named the number one Army Distinguished Credit Union of 2021. So it appears that the Army now recognizes that the Navy is better at banking AND football. Go Navy Beat Army–more on that in a sec.

A CNBC study looked at the minimum one needs to make in each state to cover your expenses, save some, and generally survive. And unfortunately, Maryland made the top 10. Number one was Hawaii, expected, where you need to earn $132,912. Followed by New York at $101.995. Maryland came in seventh behind California, Massachusetts, Alaska, and Oregon. We came in at $82,475. The lowest is Mississippi, again not a surprise, at $51,754. I am not sure of their methodology, and this seems high to me but crazy.

Despite it not being a month with an R in it, it is National Oyster Weekend, and you will find plenty of restaurants participating in the Oyster Recovery Partnership’s effort. Look for some great deals and unique dishes with the recycled shells headed back into the bay to create more reefs and a healthier bay. Look for the goods at (in alphabetical order) Blackwall Hitch, Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Boatyard Bar & Grill. Brian Boru, Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs, Donnelly’s Dockside, Federal House, Galway Bay, Harry Browne’s, Killarney House, McGarvey’s, Pirates Cove, and Smashing Grapes! If you are out of the area this weekend–check out oysterrecovery.org/national-oyster-day-2022 for locations all over the state.

Let’s talk about some things to do and stuff to put on your calendar! Tonight. 4 pm. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The 77th Annual Annapolis Rotary Crab Feast! Get those tickets for all-you-can-eat crabs and other goodies online at AnnapolisRotary.org

Same place, different day. Tomorrow at 10 am, Navy officially kicks off the football season with the Navy Football Fan Fest at the stadium. Meet the team, get photos and autographs, come down on the field and play, mix and mingle. It is a great family event, and the first 250 young fans get t-shirts! Tickets to games will be available. The fest is free, but they are going to ding you for parking.

Also, Saturday…dinner under the stars on West Street from 4 pm to 10 pm, and same place on Sunday–the First Sunday Arts Festival from 10 am to 5 pm. Lots going on on West Street this weekend!

And finally, to wrap it up on Sunday at City Dock. The Arts in Public Places Commission has their Summer Concert Series starting at 6:00 pm, and this is always a great way to end the weekend and roll into a fresh week.

And speaking of the AIPPC… while downtown, check out the progress Comacell and Cindy are making on that amazing mural on the side of the Arundel Center. Look left if you are headed into Gott’s Court Garage from Calvert Street. It’s amazing!

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight is the Classic Theatre of Maryland, and as soon as I hit upload here, I will dive into wrapping that one up. Next weekend–Peake Social.

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

