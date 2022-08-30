August 30, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Homicide in Glen Burnie. Monkey Pox Dashboard. Cash For Schools!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Police are investigating the County’s ninth murder of the year. There is a new Monkeypox Dashboard. Frontier Airlines will fly to Phoenix this winter. And K&B True Value has brought back the insanely successful Cash For Schools program. And some tickets to the Annapolis Songwriters Festival!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The first-year kids all returned to school yesterday, and today is the rest of them. Once again, be careful, there are a lot of kids out and about in the morning, but stops have changed, school hours have changed, and things are different–just be aware! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A week after the 8th murder in Anne Arundel County, the police are investigating their 9th. On Friday, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to the rear of Clauss Liquors at 604 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for a report of shots fired. On arrival, they discovered Darius Matthews, 29, of Glen Burnie, suffering from gunshot wounds. Matthews died at the scene. During the investigation, police were able to identify a person of interest, and they were taken into custody on an unrelated charge. Police have not released any information about the suspect; however, they have said they believe this to be a targeted incident, and there is no threat to the community. As always, if there is any information floating around out there that may help the police, please call 410-222-4731.

Hey, we now have a Monkeypox Dashboard in Maryland. The good news is it is not terribly widespread–only 461 cases in Maryland and only found in PG, Montgomery, Baltimore, and Anne Arundel Counties, as well as Baltimore City. As reported nationwide, it predominantly affects Black males…currently in Maryland, Black males account for 264 of the 461 cases. Here in Anne Arundel County, we have 29 cases representing 6.3% of the total cases in Maryland.

Keep this in mind if you are looking to escape the cold this winter. Frontier Airlines just announced daily, non-stop flights from BWI to Phoenix. This route will start on November 17th, and one-way fares start at $89. Sounds like a perfect golf getaway. This announcement from Frontier is on the heels of their post-COVID return and the resumption of their flights to Vegas!

Now that schools are back in session and you are all being a lot more careful on the roads..right??? Swing by K&B True Value Hardware in Annapolis. Often. Now through the end of October, K&B has paired up with Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits, Evolve Direct Primary Care, Ledo Pizza, and Naptown Scoop to match customer donations to their favorite school. When checking out, you can designate an amount to donate to your favorite school’s PTA, and the group will match it up to $17,500. The program started in 2009; this year, their cumulative contributions to area schools will exceed $100,000. It’s called Cash for Schools, so make sure you earmark a few dollars when you shop for YOUR favorite!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Evelyns a favorite in West Annapolis. Next weekend it will be St. Johns College. And I am gonna hit you with a ton of bonus podcasts that are pretty date specific… today at noon, look for one on Hunger Action Month, Wednesday at noon, one with the folks at Rams Head, and we talk all about the amazing Annapolis Songwriters Festival. And also on the close horizon are the Hospice Cup Race and the 911 Heroes Run. That ought to keep your ears busy for a bit!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday, and speaking of the Annapolis Songwriters Festival, Rams Head has given us some tickets to some of the shows. Wanna see Fantastic Negrito and Michael McHenry Tribe at Maryland Hall on the 15th, Amos Lee with Madison Cunningham and Elizabeth & The Catapult at City Dock on the 16th, or Jake Owen with George Birge and Halie Kearns at City Dock on the 17th? Just send an email or DM or Twitter and let me know which one you want, and you might score a pair! And do check out all the great shows–mostly free at annapolissongwritersfestival.com, and look for that bonus podcast tomorrow!

And a quick programming note! Labor Day is Monday. We’re gonna honor that day and not do any labor…so there will not be a DNB on Monday the 5th, but we’ll be back in action on Tuesday!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, thank you for putting up with me every day. And also to our sponsors – Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast