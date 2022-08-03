August 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police Imposter. Tax Free Week. Monkeypox. Live Music!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an imposter driving a Benz. The Governor had a brief Monkeypox update. Tax-Free Week is coming to Maryland. Tor de Talbot rakes in more than $13,000 for local charities. A Facebook contest, pod news, and more!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 3, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Unusually humid yesterday– I hope George makes that go away–have to be out and about today–speaking with Heather at the Naval Academy and doing another beer cast with Katcef a little later from Rams Head Road House! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an imposter! A police imposter. Sunday morning, about 1:00 am, and this is kind of weird. A woman was driving her car westbound on Route 100 near Ritchie Highway and noticed a car weaving in and out of traffic behind her. The car, a black Mercedes, pulled in behind her and put on some red and blue lights on the windshield. She pulled over, and the Mercedes pulled beside the driver, rolled down the window, and yelled, “I’m a cop.” And drove off. Police are looking for a woman driving a black Mercedes that is between 25 and 30 years old. And as a point of safety, if you are ever pulled over and are suspicious that it may be a real cop, you can always call 911 and ask them to verify if there is a police officer behind you, or you can signal that you understand and drive to a safe and well-lit place. Legit police will understand.

Maryland is gearing up to deal with Monkeypox. Governor Hogan and the State Health Department are pressing the feds for more vaccines. As for testing, it is available at your health provider or the state public health lab. It is NOT available in pharmacies. Maryland has 130 confirmed cases. Monkeypox can spread to anyone, and usually by close intimate contact. but the majority of cases to date have been with males who have had sex with other males.

Remember the Tour de Talbot that I was all excited about back in June? The results are in and that little bike ride, only in its second year, raised $13,000 for local charities. There were just under 500 riders–I ran into several friends as well as the Mayor, the outgoing City Manager, and the incoming City Manager too. Talbot Thrive, the ride’s non-profit sponsor, received $4000, Mariah’s Mission received $3000, and the YMCA of the Chesapeake also received $3000, as did Carepacks of Talbot County. What a beautiful ride–when the weather breaks again, I may have to go do it on my own again!

Tax-Free week is coming. So hold off on your back-to-school shopping until August 14th through 21st. Stores will be discounting, and there will be no tax on many products. Clothing and footwear less than $100 per item and the first $40 of any backpack are tax exempt. So you can buy 100 $99 dresses tax-free but cannot buy 1 $110 dress tax-free.

Finally, we have a contest on our All Annapolis Facebook page if you are interested. It closes at 6:00 pm today and is for two tickets to see The Docksiders at Rams Head On Stage tomorrow night! They are America’s Favorite yacht Rock Band, and I hear Rams Head us ditching a bunch of tables and opening up the dance floor. It should be a fun night–all I need is a 3-digit number guess and your favorite yacht rock song. But it is ONLY on our All Annapolis Facebook page!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… This weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, Sally and Classic Theatre of Maryland, and it is Jeremiah and Peake Social next weekend! And we should have a bonus pod up a bit later this week too!

