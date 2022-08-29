August 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrians Struck. School’s Open. Identity Theft On Rise. Oyster News

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Four pedestrians have been struck in the past week in separate accidents, two fatally. School is open, be careful. Carjacking in Glen Burnie. Two infants were injured in a South County crash. The 10 billionth oyster was planted by Governor Hogan. St. John’s College presents its fall lecture series. Identity theft is on the rise for Marylanders. Down ballot voting laughs. And, pod news and some bonus pods to look out for!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 29th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

PLEASE be careful out on the roads. Kids are returning to school today, and they will be walking, biking, and waiting for school buses that may or may not show up. If you need to, leave a few minutes early for your commute, but please keep an eye out. We don’t need any more pedestrians hit. OK, we have a bunch o news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

As I mentioned, be safe on the roads. Over the past week, four pedestrians have been struck and two killed in 3 separate crashes. Last week we told you about the one in Glen Burnie. On Thursday night, there was another in Arnold at Ritchie Highway and Arnold Road. A man was crossing against the traffic signal and was struck and killed. Then on Friday night at Ritchie Highway and 6th Avenue in Glen Burnie, a pedestrian was walking northbound in the southbound lane when he was struck and taken to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries. In this accident, the vehicle, a 2010 to 2013 white or beige Chevy pickup, fled the scene. Police believe it has a white cap on the back and a ladder rack. Anyone that might have any information is urged to call 410-222-4700.

And down in South County, two pickup trucks crashed in the 600 Block of West Chesapeake Beach Road in Owings. Two children were flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, and two adults were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We should have more details on this accident a bit later today, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that.

And a frightening scene on Thursday night in Glen Burnie. A group of five adults was in a parked car in an apartment complex on Mary Lane. They were approached by three armed Black males who ordered the victims from the car, took their personal property, and then fled in the car. Police did recover the vehicle a short time later, but the three suspects are still at large. All are thought to be 20 to 30 years old Black males, one with a thin build wearing a blue t-shirt, another wearing a white t-shirt and a dark cloth on his head, and the third wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants. Anyone that may have info.. 410-222-4700

SOME good news for the Bay. But there is still a lot of work to be done! The Oyster Recovery Partnership recently celebrated the 10 BILLIONTH oyster planted to help filter and clean the Bay. We’ve told you a number of times about the planting of spat which has done wonders. The latest planting was in Kent Narrows, and Governor Hogan was the one to dump the ten billionth into the reef. If you want to check out all the great stuff along with the best restaurants to support oyster reclamation and recovery, oysterrecovery.org is where you need to go… and I encourage you to. And somewhat speaking of oysters, we dropped a beer cast on Saturday from the Wilma Lee–a dredging skipjack and learned a whole lot about skipjacks and oystering from Captain Bill–do check that out as well.

Hey, if you are looking for something a bit intellectual, St. Johns College..by the way, we have a podcast with new President Nora Demleitner coming up soon.. but the college has started their fall lecture series. They are free on Fridays at 8 pm in the beautiful McDowell Hall. Many great topics now through December 2nd and you are sure to learn a thing or two! We have a list of them at EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Fridays at 8 pm.

And here’s a word of caution! Intellicheck, an identity fraud detection firm, released a recent study that shows that the FTC has reported an incredible 188% increase in identity theft in Maryland since pre-pandemic times. Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said much of it stems from legitimate-looking emails from institutions like banks, governments, and credit card issuers. And I suspect with the student loan forgiveness; there will be plenty there! His advice, verify the email–and if you are unsure how to do that, contact the institution directly with a known phone number or website. 188% is a huge number–be vigilant!

I had to laugh at a few pieces in The Capital. Last week, Clerk of Courts Scott Poyer had an editorial talking about the importance of paying attention to the down-ballot races when voting–and I agree. But Sunday, a reader was lamenting that none of the candidates had any information or websites to learn about them and their races. I laughed because that is exactly the point with many of them. Run for some obscure elected position, and most people will have never heard of you, much less know about you, and boom, an instant job for four years and a great launching pad for a life in politics.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday with Laura Richards and ScaleUp Consulting Group. Up Saturday, it is Evelyns–where I just had a wonderful omelet yesterday morning, and today at noon, we have another bonus podcast with Stephanie Bolster McCannon, who has some great tips for getting out of that two-year-long COVID hangover! And believe it or not ANOTHER bonus pod on Tuesday with Leah and Melanie from the Food Bank about Hunger Action Month- September!

