August 26, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Pedestrian Death Update. West Nile Is Here. Planning Commission Thwarts a Project. Korean BBQ Coming to Live!

Today…

More details are available on the two pedestrians that were struck in Glen Burnie yesterday. West Nile Virus is here, and we have some tips on how to avoid it. The Annapolis Planning Commission is doing its best to chase out an affordable housing project. Comacell Brown, aka Cell Spitfire painted a mural at Live! Casino & Hotel to mask construction of a new restaurant KOHO Korea BBQ House! Sofo is hosting movies under the stars. Maryland Hall is hosting the final Front Stairs Series. The Art in Public Places Commission is hosting a free concert on City Dock. And the Renaissance Festival opens this weekend!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 26th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I recorded a podcast yesterday with a new business–Mission Next and John, the principal, said that they came to Annapolis for the boat show a while back, fell in love with the town, and upon retiring from the Army, just moved here in January! Pretty cool. And remember, the fall boat shows will be here before we know it! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

An update to the two pedestrians who were hit by a car in Glen Burnie. As we told you, one passed away, and she was identified as Arielle Dryden -Bera, 22, of Glen Burnie. A male, Fidel Castro, 23, of Glen Burnie, is at Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The car somehow lost control and rotated off the road, up on the sidewalk, and through some landscaping before stopping. The three occupants bailed from the car and fled on foot. The two passengers immediately returned, and the driver returned to the scene about an hour later with a family member in tow. The driver is a 19-year-old male from Glen Burnie, and he has been charged with failing to remain at the scene involving death, failing to remain at the scene involving serious injury, failure to render aid, failure to provide information, criminally negligent manslaughter, and negligent manslaughter.

On the health front–the Maryland Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus in the state and lucky us–it is in the Baltimore region. This is a mosquito-borne virus that affects the nervous system. 80% of infected people don’t feel ill, but if they do, it is usually fever, headaches, body aches, and a skin rash. How to prevent it–stay away from mosquitos, use an EPA-registered insect repellant, and eliminate as much standing water on your property as you can.

Rebecca Ritzel from the Capital has a story about the planning commission thwarting a project for affordable housing in Annapolis that had already been approved by the planning department. The project is called The Willows, and if you are on Hilltop at the intersection of Forest Drive, you are looking right at it. It’s sandwiched between the American Legion and the Woodside Gardens community. Essentially they want an overhaul. Why? Well, commissioner Bob Waldman said he wanted “more pizzaz” but also said that he “would never want to live there.” The commission wants to change the roofline to make it more aesthetically interesting. Ben Sale, another commissioner, said he wants fewer housing units because it has “an air of density” about it. And we all know that Forest Drive is incredibly rural with fields aplenty. Sale also suggested that they build a basketball court on the American Legion property. You can’t just do that, Ben. And to top it off, the developers have tax incentives for the lower-income housing that will go away if the changes are required. And that means that the project will go away as well. Annapolis is known for chasing developers away and being a difficult town to work in. Is it any wonder when there are unqualified numbskulls on the planning commission? Sorry– got on a soap box there for a minute. But Annapolis is expensive. We need to make this town a bit more affordable to many more people!

I think one of the busiest guys in town is Comacell Brown… when Comacell, aka Cell Spitfire, was not working on the Arundel Center mural, he was up at Live Casino & Hotel painting a temporary mural to mask the construction of a new restaurant! And that new restaurant…. KOHO Korean BBQ House. This is going where the defunct Bobby Burger Palace was, and I, for one, am excited about this!

Stuff to consider doing this weekend. Tonight at 6:30 pm, Sofo has a free movie under the stars at the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Pirates of the Caribbean; and Grumps will be delivering right to your car or lawn chair. Come early; live music starts at 6:30, and the flick is about 8:00 pm. Tomorrow the Maryland Renaissance Festival opens up, and remember, tickets are available ONLY online. Scroll back and listen to the podcast with Jules Smith the GM and President–that was a good one. Tomorrow evening at Maryland Hall, they are wrapping up their Front Stairs Shows for the summer with the US Navy Band. It gets underway at 7 pm, and it is free! Sliding into Sunday, the concert at City Dock on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm is presented by the Arts in Public Places Commission. And all weekend, if you feel like a sail, head to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and grab a sail on the Wilma Lee–use the code EYESPY5 to save $5.

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Scale Up Consulting Group, and next week–Evelyn’s–might need to hit them up for brunch on Sunday–been a few weeks!

It's Friday, and the weekend is here.

