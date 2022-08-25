August 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Pedestrian Killed. Sheriff’s Employee Charged. School Shortage. Safe House!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. An update on an Annapolis shooting. A Sheriff’s office employee was charged with assault and credit card theft. Anne Arundel County Public Schools are VERY short-handed going into the start of the school year. $500K grant for a safe house for human trafficked youth. The Annapolis Ten Mile Run will snarl traffic Sunday morning. Tides and Tunes wraps up at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park tonight. And Ignite Annapolis tickets are going fast! And of course, some pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I recorded a beercast with Katcef Brothers yesterday on the Wilma Lee. I got to sample some good stuff, in several small sampling glasses, under the hot sun on a boat…let’s just say I am an official lightweight! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Glen Burnie. Just before 7:00 pm last night, they were called to the 700 block of Aquahart Road. There were two pedestrians who had been struck by a vehicle, and one was declared deceased at the scene. The other was taken to a trauma center. We are waiting on some official news from the police as there are some conflicting reports if this was a hit and run or if the car remained at the scene. Please check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net later, and we will update our story.

Following up on that shooting in Annapolis on Tuesday. Nothing more to report, but we now know that the teenager was shot in a lower extremity–leg. And is in stable condition. So that’s some good news.

We have learned that Tiffany Schroen, an Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s office employee, has been charged with assault and credit card theft. The victim, in this case, is Sheriff Deputy Matthew Beall. Beall may sound familiar to you. he was suspended from his duties when he was charged with two separate assault charges after allegedly assaulting Tiffany Schroen. So, this appears to be a bit of a domestic issue spilling over into the Sheriff’s office. We’ll try to sort this out with the Sheriff’s office and update you.

Rachel Pacella at The Capital has yet another disturbing article about the Anne Arundel County Public Schools. In yesterday’s Board meeting update, they are currently short 300 teachers, 67 bus drivers, 222 food service workers, 81 custodians, and 57 crossing guards. The school system serves 84,000 students from 125 schools. And school starts on Monday. One temporary solution the school is suggesting is to take central and satellite office workers and place them in the classrooms. It’s gonna be a bumpy start!

I love this story. County Executive Pittman has given a $500,000 grant to the YWCA for a residential facility for kids 13 to 18 years old that are victims of human trafficking. The 7,200 square-foot facility will have eight bedrooms and will have a 24-hour call center, case managers, residential advisors, and more. The $500 grand was supplemented by $1.3 million from the state. This will be the only dedicated safe house in Maryland for trafficked minors.

Here’s a good news-bad news story for you. Traffic will be jacked up on Sunday in Annapolis. That’s the bad news. The good news is it will only be for a few hours! The annual Annapolis Ten Mile Run starts and ends at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and gets underway at 7 am, and should wrap up by 9:30 am. You will see road closures near the stadium-Taylor, Rowe, Cedar Park, and Farragut roads. Downtown at Northwest, Church, College, Main, Randall, and King George streets. The Naval Academy bridge and Route 648–B&A Boulevard near Pendennis Mount. So, if you can–play it safe and avoid the area–remember it all wraps up by about 9:30 am.

Tickets are going fast for the 2022 iteration of Ignite Annapolis. The date is September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Maryland Hall. The concept is simple; speakers will get 5 minutes to tell their story with 20 slides that they designed. But the slides are pre-timed. Topics run from the deep–how to prevent rape, to embracing change, to how to attack depression with mushrooms. Guaranteed to be a night that will start conversations and make you think. Tickets are only $10 and are available at igniteannapolis.com

And if you pick up some tickets to the Maryland Seafood Festival at the end of September, use the code EYE5 to save 20% off of every general admission ticket!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight — Scale Up Consulting Group…next weekend, Evelyn’s!

Of course, tonight is the FINAL Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight– Johnny Seaton and Bad Behavior–rescheduled from August 4th. And then there’s a bit of a break before they head to the other side of the creek for the September Sunset Concert Series starting September 8th at the park half of the museum!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast