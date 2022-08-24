August 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting in Annapolis. Sanitation Worker Killed. School Bus Cancellations.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A teen has been shot in Annapolis; more details later this morning. A three-car crash sends two to the hospital. Sanitation worker killed in a bizarre accident. Anne Arundel County Schools have released a list of canceled bus routes. A new alert system is coming online to provide notification when a hate crime occurs in Maryland. The Princeton Review ranked the colleges across the country, and Maryland snagged seven spots! Some pod news and a thank you!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 24th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Just a PSA for you. You snooze, you lose! As expected, the Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum on September 10th is SOLD OUT. What is not quite sold out yet is Ignite Annapolis on the 22nd…but it will be. Get your $10 tickets now at igniteannapolis.com. OK, let's get into today's news, shall we?

There are no details yet, but do expect them from the Annapolis Police later this morning. Yesterday just before 6:00 pm, an 18-year-old male was shot in the 1800 block of Copeland Street and was immediately sent to a trauma center. From the information we have, the injuries are potentially life-threatening. Be sure to check in with EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later this morning!

Also, yesterday, just up the road from that shooting in Annapolis, there was a very serious three-car crash. It happened just after 8:00 am at Forest and Bywater. I don’t want to speculate how it happened, but one car crashed into an SUV, and another car was on top of that car. One driver was briefly trapped, and two were sent to the hospital. The wreck snarled traffic for about 3 hours at what is a choke point for the City. The good news is that the injuries sustained were all non-life-threatening.

A sanitation worker is dead after a strange crash near Deale. Yesterday morning, a trash truck with a driver and two workers on the rear was making its regular stops on Broadwater Road near Blaine Lane. The road is very narrow there. A dual-wheeled pickup truck was coming from the other direction, and both vehicles slowed to pass one another. As the trash truck tried to pass, its right wheels went off the road into the mud on the side of the road, and it ultimately rolled on its right side. One of the sanitation workers riding on the back hopped off, but the other one was not able to get off, and the truck rolled on him, killing him. He was identified as Francisco Medero, 54, of Glen Burnie. The pickup and the trash truck never collided.

If you have kids in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, you know that school starts up again on Monday or Tuesday. Well, the district just put out the initial list of bus stops that will NOT be served as school opens. If you are brave, check it out at aacps.org/buses . I guess this is better to have some advance notice than to rely on a 5 am update as they did last year. The schools recommend checking it often as they are frantically trying to hire drivers to fill the routes. Be warned; it is not pretty!

There’s a new alert system coming online soon called the Emmett Till Alert System. With a rise in hate crimes across the state, civil rights leaders have developed an app that will notify the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, Black elected leaders, national civil rights organizations, and black clergy leaders. My question for Carl Snowden, a long-time activist who is leading the charge, is why restrict it to notifying only Black interests. This is a problem; in my mind, they should cast a wide net. Right now, it is invite-only, and they plan to rank the threats numerically from something that can result in violence or death to vandalism. Good idea.

The Princeton Review ranked the best 388 colleges in the nation for 2023, and Maryland scored 7 of them. The winners? Goucher College, Johns Hopkins University, Salisbury University, St. John’s College here in Annapolis, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and the US Naval Academy–also here in Annapolis and wrapping it up, UMD College Park. Congrats to all!

OK, and that's a wrap on the news!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

