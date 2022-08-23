August 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Murder in Severn. Bicyclist Killed. Classic Theatre of Maryland Open House.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A 20-year-old man was shot while in his car in Severn. A Baltimore bicyclist was struck and killed by a car along Route 10 Glen Burnie/Pasadena. Signs of fall are the Renn Fest and the MD Corn Maze. There’s a Murder Mystery Dinner and a Reggae night both happening on Thursday. The Classic Theatre of Maryland has some new classes for the fall and an open house you MUST attend. And a double ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

See what I get for not looking at my notes carefully? Yesterday I told you we had a bonus podcast at noon yesterday.. sorry, it’s noon NEXT Monday the 29th. Sorry about that. OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Unfortunately, the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating their 8th murder in the County this year. On Sunday at 8:40 pm, the police responded to a shooting near Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn. On arrival, they found Naim Addison, 20, of Severn suffering from gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s seat of a car. They were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police do believe it was a targeted incident; however, they do not have any suspects just yet. Anyone with info–410-222-4731

Another sad tale. On Friday night, just before 6:30 pm, a police officer was driving along Rt 10 in Pasadena and came across a bicyclist lying in the roadway. He was being attended to by some passers-by until EMS arrived. Unfortunately, he also died at the scene. He was identified as Thomas Siebert, a 61-year-old man from Baltimore. Witnesses say he was riding south, approaching Furnace Branch Road on the shoulder, and turned left into the path of an oncoming car. The driver did stop and render aid.

One more sign that fall is near. We know the Renn Fest opens this weekend, but the folks at the Maryland Sunrise Farm are getting their annual corn maze ready up in Gambrills. This year it is all about Jurassic Park. They’ve added a bunch of new cool stuff, and it is opening on September 17th through the beginning of November! You can check it out at MDCornMaze.com

Did you realize that the Classic Theatre of Maryland offers classes? Well, they start the week of September 5th, and you can sign up now at ClassicTheatreMaryland,.org. This year, they will offer techniques of fencing (odd but very cool), Intro to acting for the camera, Intro to acting for the stage, and Musical Theater: Owning Your Song. And they do have scholarships available. And hey, speaking of the Classic Theatre of Maryland– put September 8th on your calendar to go check them out. They are hosting a free open house with catered appetizers, drinks, live entertainment, and tours of the facility. It really is a cool professional theater company. They do ask that you RSVP, and you can find the link at ClassicTheatreMaryland.org. I’m gonna be there…I hope to see you too.

And as we start to wrap up, here are a few events for this Thursday! First up, Maggiano’s Little Italy over at the mall is hosting a murder mystery dinner. I did it last time (at least, I think it was the last time), and it was a hoot. Great food and met some great new friends. Tickets are $65 per person, including the show, a great meal, and a drink. The best way to get tickets is to head to EventBrite.com and search for them. And if reggae is more your speed– Mother’s Peninsula Grill and Unity Bands are hosting the fundraising evening to benefit local COVID-19 heroes. Tickets are $50 and $60 at the door, which goes from 6 pm to 9 pm. A Caribbean-style dinner, live music, silent auction, and more. Tickets at unitybands.org. Neat new organization, and we’re working on a local business spotlight with them–as they say in Jamaica.. soon come, mon. Irie!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, ScaleUp Consulting Group, and next week –one of my favorite restaurants in the area…Evelyn’s and Brandon Stalker! And please keep letting your friends, family, and colleagues know about the Daily News Brief so we can continue to grow–so much appreciated!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, and I have tickets to see Jay and the Americans on Thursday…if your name is Jay, I’ll toss in a gift card to a local restaurant too. And then another pair of tickets to see DC’s Reflecting Fools which is the reincarnation of Capitol Steps..that’s on Saturday night. Not like there is anything funny to laugh about in DC or in politics! It ought to be a great show–I hope they still do Lirty Dies. Just reach out to me somehow and let me know what show, and I might pick you. Good luck!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for putting up with me every day. And also to our sponsors – Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast