August 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Supermarket Robbery. Multiple Armed Robbery Arrest. Teacher of the Year!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect who hid in a grocery store until it closed and then robbed it. Police closed six armed robbery cases with one arrest. Annapolis Fire Department made a great stop on a car fire that saved a home. There are meetings scheduled for the proposed Bay crossing–speak up. Teacher of the Year nominations are open. Hogan was a no-show at a political dinner after the restaurant owner told his security detail he was not welcome. An impromptu contest for tickets to two shows at Rams Head On Stage. Some pod news, including a bonus podcast coming today at noon!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

First off, a HUGE congratulations to Ann Alsina, who does our Monday Money Report–over the weekend, she celebrated ten years in business, and that’s no small feat. I wish I could have been at the celebration at the Maritime Museum, but alas, I had a wedding to attend and more congrats to Erika and Todd on their marriage. OK, we have a bunch o news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a suspect that managed to hide in an Odenton Giant supermarket until after it closed and then assaulted an employee and robbed the store of cash. They are looking for a Black male, 20-30 years old, 5’9″ to 6″ tall, heavy build, wearing a black facemask, grey and white hoodie, and grey shoes with orange soles–we have a photo on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but if anyone recognizes him or thinks they do, please call 410-222-4720

And while that case is still active, they closed six more with a single arrest. On Thursday morning at 5:00 am, they were called to a 7-Eleven at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie for an armed robbery. Now over the past three months, that store had been similarly robbed by a similar suspect four other times. And another 7-Eleven nearby on B&A Boulevard. After a brief investigation, they were led to an address on Starwood Drive and ran into a suspect that matched the description. He was positively identified as a 26-year-old Glen Burnie man, and he was arrested and charged with the six armed robberies. Great work by Anne Arundel County Police.

The Annapolis Fire Department made a great stop on Friday. At about 1:20 pm, they were called to the 600 block of Cutter Court for a car fire. The problem was that the car was in the driveway with the engine compartment nearly right up against the house, which caught on fire. Crews from Annapolis, Anne Arundel, and the Naval Academy were able to prevent it from getting inside the home. Everyone got out early, and after investigation, the cause of the fire was due to some engine malfunction in the vehicle. Six people are displaced, and they estimate the damage to be about $65,000, including the vehicle and the exterior of the home.

If you want your voice heard on the new bridge crossing the Bay, there are some opportunities to speak up. The Tier 2 NEPA Study Open House events will be held on September 7, 8, and 13. There is no formal presentation this time, but the study team will take questions. The 7th is virtual from 6-8 pm at baycrossingstudy.com. The 8th is in-person in Queen Anne’s County at the American Legion on Romancoke Road from 6-8 pm. And the 13th is also in-person, but here in Anne Arundel County at Broadneck High on Green Holly Drive also from 6-8 pm. Like elections–you have a chance to speak, and if you don’t speak up, down the road, you really lose your right to squawk about it. September 7, 8, and 13th!

Got a teacher your kid loves? Maybe you love the teacher and the kid–maybe not so much? Nominations are open for Teacher of the Year for Anne Arundel County public and private schools. They will be recognized at a banquet and awards ceremony in April of 2023 and may go on to become the teacher of the year for the entire state–we have two recent statewide winners–Josh Carroll in 2018 and Teresa Beilstein in 2020…Mr. Carroll taught my kid many moons ago. Nominations are due by 3:00 pm on August 31st, and you can download the form and directions at acps.org/toy

Maryland Matters had an interesting slash amusing article. As the Maco Conference for politicians and government wrapped up in Ocean City, they usually have a big reception sponsored by State Senator Jennings at Ropewalk. They were expecting Governor Hogan to attend, but apparently, the owner of the restaurant is a Trump and Dan Cox supporter–both of whom Hogan has been very critical of. Well, the owner seemingly told the Governor’s security detail that he did not want Hogan there. And they said ok, and the Governor took a pass. And Senator Jennings was upset as Hogan was always an attendee, and Jennings had promised that Hogan would be there. Ah, politics!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight on Saturday–with Mary and Ewe Spirit Foundation. Up next weekend is Laura Richards and a great business consultancy–ScaleUp Consulting Group. Of course, we had a VERY powerful bonus pod last week with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and their upcoming walk–if you missed it, scroll back and give it a listen. And today at noon, we have another bonus podcast with Stephanie Bolster McCannon, who has some great tips for getting out of that two-year-long COVID hangover!

Here’s a flash contest. I have some tickets to see Jay and the Americans on Thursday (your choice of shows) and DC’s Reflecting Fools…which is the successor to the hilarious Capitol Steps on Saturday! Want ’em. Send me a DM or email, and you might score a pair. Simple!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report–hopefully, she is recovered from her 10th Anniversary soiree on Saturday. And of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast