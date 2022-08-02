August 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Rapes In Annapolis. PNC Bank News. Classic Theatre. Tickets!!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

There have been three rapes in Annapolis in the past two weeks and 23 over the past 16 months. Annapolis Police re-launch crime tracking map. PNC Bank is shutting down a Giant food store branch. Classic Theatre of Maryland announced its new season. Tickets from Rams Head On Stage and podcast news!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Here’s your warning, the first story is pretty disturbing and concerning and discusses several rapes that have recently occurred in Annapolis. So I guess we should get into it, shall we?

A woman was raped in broad daylight along the 2000 block of West Street. According to the Annapolis Police, two men were involved, one was the assailant and the other was a lookout. They assaulted the woman, took her off the road out of sight into a ravine and while one sexually assaulted her, the other was watching and keeping a lookout. A witness called the police, and when they realized she had called the police they tried to flee. Police captured them and they were positively identified by the witness as 42 and 36-year old Hispanic males from Annapolis. They are being held without bond.

This comes on the heels of another rape on July 17th. This was on Tyler Avenue in Eastport and similarly, this woman was raped by two unknown males. We have put in a a call to the police department for more information and to see if they believe these two are related, but as seems to be the standard operating procedure of late, the police department’s public information office will not return calls.

The police also announced that they have a new crime map on their site–similar to what we’ve been doing for years. We checked it out and found that in addition to the two rapes mentioned a few moments ago, there was yet a third rape on Hicks Avenue in the Parole section of town on July 20th. This one was never reported publicly on their daily police reports. Digging a bit deeper, according to the police department’s map, there have been 23 rapes reported in the City since March of 2021, not including the one that just happened on Friday.

In another frightening incident, Annapolis Police responded to AAMC for a stabbing victim who was driven to the hospital on Saturday. The victim said the incident happened the night before, and he did not realize he was stabbed until later. According to the victim, the incident happened on Dock Street downtown, and he got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male who ended up assaulting him and, in the process, stabbed him. The injuries were not severe, and he was released from the hospital after treatment.

And in light of all that police news– take a look at the new GIS Mapping Tool. If they are indeed keeping it updated it will be a great tool to look for crime in your neighborhood. I was poking around and, frankly, was surprised. You can go to annapolis.gov and then to the police page, and then on the left margin is the crime map link. Chief Jackson said in a statement ” It is my goal to tell a transparent story about crime in the City. The data points can be useful in keeping residents informed about what is happening in their community.” Now, if they would only return phone calls!

Banking is going to get a little harder in Anne Arundel County if you bank with PNC. They announced that they are closing 135 in-store branches at Giant and Stop and Shop grocery stores. They will be closed gradually by the end of 2023. Currently, the only known branch in the County is the one in the Giant up in Crofton. In the bigger picture, PNC is converting 60% of its remaining stand-alone branches into a fully automated model. I guess this is one more reason to bank locally as I do with Arundel Federal Savings Bank and Severn Bank–I guess now Shore United.

Hey, check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for more information on this, but the Classic Theatre of Maryland just released their 2022-23 season, and it looks fantastic. Twelfth Night, White Christmas, A Christmas Carol. Our Town, The Liar, The Tempest, and the cabaret series! This is the only professional theatre in town and the productions are top notch. And we have a local business spotlight this weekend with Sally, the founder! Do check that out. Hey, if you want to check out their final cabaret of last season– it is coming up on Sunday and I have a pair of tickets.. it is an evening of jazz standards with the wonderful Unified jazz Ensemble and some amazing singers! You know the drill–DM or email, and I might pick you!

