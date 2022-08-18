August 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Child Sexual Abuse Arrest. FBI at Bacon Ridge. Ignite Annapolis!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police arrested the owner of a martial arts school on charges of child sexual abuse. Yes, the FBI has been searching Bacon Ridge Nature Area. Big changes to the Maryland State Fair schedule. Ignite Annapolis is returning, and tickets are going fast. The Home Owners Expo is giving away a booth to a lucky Anne Arundel County business. And it is Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. And finally, some pod news!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it is Thursday, August 18th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy dad here. I picked the kiddo up at the train station today at 11 and got all caught up. She reminded me we haven’t seen each other since President’s Day. Great dinner up at Ashling Kitchen in Crofton, and all is good in the world–well, my world anyway! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Back in September of 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police department was notified by social services about a sex offense involving a minor and the owner of the Lion Choi’s Taekwondo Studio in Hanover. The victim was 17, and further investigation revealed that the abuse began at age 14. They obtained more evidence and testimony from witnesses, and yesterday they placed the man, a 42-year-old male from West Friendship, under arrest and charged accordingly. Police suspect there may be more victims and are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 410-222-4733.

If you have been trying to access the Bacon Ridge Nature area in Crownsville and were turned away by some heavily armed men in tactical gear, there’s an explanation. The FBI is working on a joint case with the Anne Arundel County Police, and that is all they will say. That tidbit of information came from a Special Agent in the Violent Crimes Task Force, so my guess, and it’s only a guess, is that they suspect there may be a victim located in the woods–perhaps gang-related. And to clarify, we do know the Special Agent’s name, but we have decided not to reveal it due to recent national events.

Authorities just announced a BIG change to the Maryland State Fair. Instead of running for eleven days straight, it will now be held over three consecutive four-day weekends– August 25-28, September 1-5, and September 8-11. Organizers said it was done to keep the fair accessible to younger people that may have returned to the classroom before Labor Day. Not following the logic there, but… Other than that, it is the same as always and the musical lineup this year is Nelly, Niko Moon, Lauren Alaina, and Styx!

Tickets are going fast for the 2022 iteration of Ignite Annapolis. The date is September 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Maryland Hall. The concept is simple, speakers will get 5 minutes to tell their story with 20 slides that they designed. But the slides are pre-timed. Topics run from the deep–how to prevent rape, to embracing change, to how to attack depression with mushrooms. Guaranteed to be a night that will start conversations and make you think. Tickets are only $10 and are available at igniteannapolis.com

We told you about the Home Owners Expo coming to town on September 10th and 11th at the Byzantium Center. Always a great place for projects and ideas. But this year, they are doing something different and fun. They are giving away a booth at the expo to a lucky Anne Arundel County business. We loved the idea and sweetened the pot with a six-month advertising package on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and Post Haste Mailing tossed in a $100 worth of printing. I love to help our small, locally owned businesses. Do you want in? Write a brief write-up about why you want in and the value you hope to receive, including a bit about your company and contact info. Send it by September 2nd to [email protected] we have it all in a piece on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as well.

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight– making a somewhat rare appearance, The Grilled Lincolns. And of course, to complement that, 2 Guys and a Grill will be the food truck! This is the second to last concert–they rescheduled a rained-out August 4th for next Thursday, then a bit of a break before they head to the other side of the creek for the Summer Sunset Concert Series in the park half of the museum!

