August 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Assault at the Mall. No Winners at Greenbury Point. School Bus Schedules! Free Tickets!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A group of teens robbed another group and ended up firing BB guns at them as they got away. Man arrested after shooting wife in Severna Park. School bus schedules are out. Navy says now that Anne Arundel County has submitted a proposal, they are not considering either option for Greenbury Point. MDOT is resurfacing Rt 50 westbound from the Bay Bridge to Route 2–be careful. Maggiano’s Little Italy is hosting a fun murder mystery dinner later this month. Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and of course, some pod news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welp, we got our butts kicked in trivia last night! Win some, you lose some. One one of the photo questions was to name the band, and we missed Nickelback– so at least if we had to miss one, Nickelback is the one, I guess! Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for seven Black teenagers. They were called to the Annapolis Mall on Friday night for a “juvenile problem.” Well, the problem was a group of 7 Black teens approached another group of three and asked to see one of the group’s sunglasses. They took the sunglasses and ran, and when the victim pursued, they pulled out BB guns and shot the victim several times. He was not seriously injured, but the group of seven got away. It all went down at 7 pm on Friday, so if you were there and may have seen something, please call the police at 410-222-4700.

And following up on that Severna Park shooting. As we told you yesterday, the caller reported that he accidentally shot his wife while cleaning the gun. When police arrived, he changed his story a few times, and they were able to determine that he and his wife got into a verbal and physical altercation just prior, and it was termed “heated.” Police believe the shooting was intentional, and the 38-year-old Severna Park man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault as well as a bunch of others.

Plot Twist on the Greenbury Point saga. The Navy released a statement yesterday saying that they had received the proposal from the Naval Academy Golf Association for sole source development and management of a golf course. And they also got a sole source proposal for a park from the County. And because there were competing proposals, they are no longer considering either of them. The statement said they would evaluate the status and future of the land in support of the mission of the installation (NSA Annapolis) and the Academy. Not sure if this was a brilliant move by County Executive Pittman or a great stroke of luck. But it seems that Greenbury Point will remain as it has been…for now.

Another reminder that school is starting soon. The school district has released the school bus schedule for the school year. Head over to aacps.org/buses to find out where and when your kids will be picked up. But keep in mind that over the summer, they have made zero strides in fixing the driver shortage, and the school district expects to start the year with the same number of vacancies as they had in June when school let out. They suggest checking daily to see if your bus will be running, and they are developing a notification system for when a bus is late or out of service. They’ll text or email you, and they expect that to be up in a few weeks.

This might put a damper on your nighttime driving. MDOT and the SHA are resurfacing Westbound Route 50 from essentially the Bay Bridge to Route 2. Generally, the work hours will be 9 pm to 5 am Monday through Friday. Expect single and double lane closures through October … later if the weather does not cooperate. Be careful at night. Be aware, move over and keep our construction peeps out of harm’s way!

OK, this is fun. Maggiano’s at the mall is hosting a murder-mystery night on the 25th from 6 pm to 9 pm. You’ll sit at a table for eight–so bring friends..or meet new ones and help solve the mystery from the clues provided, all while enjoying a wonderful family-style two-course meal along with some salad, desserts, and a drink. Tickets are $65; we have a link at EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or you can search Eventbrite. Sounds like a fun night. And Maggianos has some great Italian food.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday and Rams Head On Stage has hooked us up with some great seats again to see Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Thursday–if you’ve never seen her, do–it’s a treat! Send me a message asking for the tickets, and they might be yours! We also have a contest running on our All Annapolis Facebook page or tickets to see Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago, tomorrow night. We’re drawing a winner for that later tonight, so–two chances to win! And you also want to be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Mary Ewenson and Ewe Spirit Foundation, and next weekend, it looks like it might be a Scaleup Consulting Group–and if you are a small business–this one is a B2B one you should listen to!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening. And also to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast