August 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Suit Filed Against Police. HOV Lane Changes. Chamber HOF. Dog Days of Summer Cruise!

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Police have had a federal suit filed against them for the shooting death of a Crofton man in January. No more EVs in the HOVs unless you have the passengers. The Anne Arundel Chamber announced their 2022 Hall of Fame recipients. And Watermark is bringing back the Dog Days of Summer Cruise for your pups! A little bit of weekend news and some pod news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, August 12th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s always good to know that I am not shouting into a vacuum every day, and you all keep me on my toes. Shortly after we released yesterday’s DNB, the school’s spokesman (Hello Parents) Bob Mosier sent me an email letting me know that the fine for getting busted on the school bus camera system is $250 and no points. By a cop, it is $500 and 3 points. And another one of you chided me on Acqua Al 2–that new restaurant and advised that it was Italian and called Acqua Al Dua. Sort of like this right:

[CLIP]

OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A Crofton woman has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Anne Arundel County Police Department. This stems from the incident at her home in Crofton on January 31. She called the police to her home for a dispute with her son, Mikel Quarles. When they arrived, she could not come to the door and told the police to break in, which they did. She advised the police that her son did not have a weapon. They found Quarles in a bedroom, and while attempting to handcuff him, he began to resist. A taser was deployed with no effect, and the scuffle continued with an officer, identified as J. Ricci, who shot and killed the 20-year-old. The lawsuit says that his constitutional rights were violated. No idea when this will make its way into court.

Do you have a Hybrid or an EV or electric vehicle? Don’t you just love scooting along in the HOV lanes? Well, not for much longer. The exception to allow EVs in the HOV lanes without the minimum number of passengers ends on September 30th. Maryland is zapping the 12-year program because there are now a lot of Hybrids and EVs on the road, sort of defeating the perk of a faster, less congested commute. But, you are good to go if you have the minimum number of passengers. And no dressing up a blow-up doll like a passenger–the police are on to that trick!

The Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce announced the new inductees into their Hall of Fame… the shindig will be in November, where they will salute Lex Birney, CEO of The Brick Companies; Jerry South, CEO of Town Park; Vicki Callahan, CEO of Opportunity Builders; Fred Sussman, an attorney with Council Baradel; and another attorney–Harry Blumenthal. I might add that 4 of the 5 are graduates of Leadership Anne Arundel! In addition, they will present a lifetime achievement award to civil rights activist and really good guy, Carl Snowden. So congrats to all.

Pups on the Severn! Watermark will be hosting their Dog Days of Summer on Wednesday, the 17th! Come with your pup in the evening and enjoy a great cruise on the Harbor Queen. It’s gonna cost you to get on, and there is a cash bar and snack bar. But the well-behaved puppers are free, and they can enjoy a number of on-board swimming pools and bobbing for hot dogs –as a human, that sounds gross, as a dog, that sounds somewhat cannibalistic. But they love it. Advance reservations are recommended get them at cruisesonthebay.com and then look for the Dog Days Cruise. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for the 3-11 crowd. And half of the ticket sales will go to….you guessed it, the Anne Arundel County SPCA. As Raoul Graves might say… Woof!

Here’s the part where I usually have some cool stuff going on around town. But as I look at my calendar, there is not a lot beyond the usual suspects– Dinner Under the Stars on Saturday, the concert at City Dock on Sunday evening, and that’s about it. The weather looks nice and temperate, so get out and enjoy it. Maybe a sail on the Wilma Lee… remember EYESSPY5 will save you $5 off your ticket!

And that’s it for the news, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight is Peake Social and all the great social athletic leagues they are running. Next weekend, EWE Spirit Foundation. And I just recorded a great podcast with one of the most interesting guys in town–Jeff Holland!

