August 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Lindsey Buckingham! Cameras on School Buses. Pittman Wants Greenbury. No Butts In The Bay!

Today…

Rams Head Presents is bringing Lindsey Freaking Buckingham is coming to Maryland Hall! Cameras on school buses will get your tags and send a ticket if you pass them. County Executive Pittman wants to lease Greenbury Point. Annapolis is embarking on a No Butts in the Bay campaign. Elktonia Beach will belong to Annapolis tomorrow morning. Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is tonight. And did I mention Lindsey Buckingham?

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, August 11th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I mentioned that a month ago, we got a new server, and the next undertaking is a new look for Eye On Annapolis. Thanks to The Capital’s new re-design, I now realize how important it is to get this right and make the site as easy to read as possible. Man, I can’t stand the new look over there! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Today, we’re leading off with some really exciting news! Rams Head is bringing Lindsey Buckingham to Maryland Hall in November! Lindsey freaking Buckingham! Lindsey Go Your Own Way and Big Love Buckingham. I am psyched for this–can you tell? Tickets will go on sale Friday at RamsHeadOnStage.com or MarylandHall.org , and I suspect these will go fast! And right after I upload this, I am calling over there to see if we can get some tickets to give away!

Anne Arundel County Schools are following the lead of PG, Howard, Montgomery, Carroll, and Queen Anne’s Counties and having cameras and swing arms installed on all the 750 buses that operate for the system. This ties in with the County Executive’s Vision Zero to reduce traffic-related deaths and injuries. The tech will allow the cameras to capture the license plate, which will be sent to the police for verification prior to being issued a ticket. There will be an awareness campaign as soon as school starts and enforcement on October 1. As to the cost, this is paid for in violation revenue over a five-year period. What was not clear was how much the fine would be. Right now, if you are caught passing a stopped school bus, it is $250 and 3 points on the license. With all other camera-enforced laws, red light, and speed, the fine is considerably less than if a police officer made the stop and there are no points assessed. We’ll check in on that and get back to you.

County Executive Pittman has sent a letter to the Navy asking to lease Greenbury Point and operate it as a public park in Anne Arundel County. He says he has the money and backing of the area’s environmental groups and our state and federal lawmakers. What he doesn’t address is the other uses of the land. The Navy uses it for a variety of purposes and, in fact, closes it for many of them. I suspect this request will be rejected. But hey, it was a nice try in an election year in a majority Republican district.

Keep your butt out of the bay. Well, with all the rain we have had, do that. But I am talking cigarette butts too. Keep them out. And the City of Annapolis is embarking on a campaign to keep reminding you. Over the next few months, you will be seeing more signing and more butt receptacles around the city–the cigarette butt kind. And of course, with anything environmental in Annapolis, Annapolis Green is involved, and they are working on ways to engage residents and visitors in some fun ways involving the art community. Honestly, it is sad that we have to have a freaking program and spend money to do this. But here we are. Doesn’t anyone remember give a hoot…don’t pollute?

And speaking of the Bay. Tomorrow at 10:00 am it becomes official when all the muckety mucks will get together to pat themselves on the backs and sign the deed that will transfer ownership of Elktonia Beach to the City of Annapolis for a new passive use park. I make fun of the back-patting, but this is a GREAT acquisition, and Mayor Buckley should be commended for spearheading it!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight –Peake Social. and Jeremiah Batucan. Next week, Mary Ewenson and the Ewe Spirit Foundation. And yeah, I know I keep promising a bonus podcast–it’s coming. And as my mom always used to say…and so is Christmas!

Of course, tonight is Tides and Tunes at the Maritime Museum .. admission is free, but they ask for a $10 suggested donation–up tonight– the Jarflys! And we all need to do our anti-rain dances because this will be a great time..who am I kidding they are all a great time. But the Jarflys are extra fun!

And that’s a wrap. As always, a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace here with your Maker Minutes. And George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

