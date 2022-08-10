August 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Mall Stabbing. Pro Soccer in Annapolis. Acqua Al 2!

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after a stabbing at a local mall. A home invasion in Severn. There’s a new Executive Director for the Police Accountability Board. A professional soccer team is coming to Annapolis. Frontier Airlines is back at BWI and has non-stop flights to Vegas for $89 one way! Acqua Al 2 is getting ready to open–more dining options in Annapolis!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

More afternoon storms yesterday. I guess this is going to be a thing for a while. Someone let Mother Nature know this is Maryland and not Florida–no need for summer squalls! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A 21-year-old man from Millersville was arrested after a stabbing at the Marley Station Mall. On Monday night, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a reported fight. They found out that an adult male became involved in a fight with a number of juveniles and ultimately pulled a knife and stabbed one of them. Both the suspect and the victim fled the scene–the victim to the hospital, and the suspect was captured nearby and charged accordingly.

And up in Severn, also on Monday night, four black males armed with handguns and a long gun broke into an occupied residence in the 8000 block of Brookstone Court and stole electronics, money, and firearms before fleeing in a dark-colored vehicle. Police recovered some of the property, but the suspects are still at large. No one was injured.

Annapolis is getting its very own professional soccer, err football, team. The Annapolis Soccer Group announced they will be playing the 2023 season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The new team is owned by three Major League Soccer people–one GM and two players and they will have some additional local ownership to announce later this month, along with the team name that was done by a contest! Because Annapolis Soccer Group sounds lame for a jersey but OK for a check. Do you want to check it out? Maybe grab some tickets? AnnapolisSoccer.com is where you need to go.

County Executive Pittman announced that the County has hired an Executive Director for the newly formed Police Accountability Board. Janssen Evelyn was named the new ED, and he is an attorney, the former Assistant Chief Administrative Officer in Howard County, and prior to that, was an Assistant County Attorney. And BEFORE that, he held similar positions in PG County.

Feeling the need to get to Vegas anytime soon? Frontier Airlines announced that they are back at BWI with daily non-stops to sin city. They bailed, like so many, during the pandemic, but they started up service again yesterday. And get this., they have some introductory fares..of course with an asterisk..but it’s $89 each way. The fine print–you need to buy the tickets by 11:59 pm on August 15th, and travel must be complete by November 2nd. To book that trip. flyfrontier.com

Acqua Al 2 is getting ready to open up soon. They are working on training staff with real food today, and I suspect to see a soft opening later this week and maybe open for good on Monday! This is the old Farmers/BBT bank building at the top of Main Street. From what I understand, there will be a bar in the basement called Harold Black, the restaurant will be on the street level, and the second floor will be for events or potentially some live music. The menu looks amazing and authentic Italian. So, stay tuned!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news… Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, it is Jeremiah and Peake Social…next week it should be Ewe Spirit Foundation! And we should have a bonus pod up a bit later this week too!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and the Alpha Engineering!

If you are enjoying this daily news brief, I’d appreciate it if you would tell a friend or two and tell them to give us a listen!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast