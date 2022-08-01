August 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | YouTuber Threat at City Hall. Body Found. Primary Results. Ignite. First Watch

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Capital has found out a bit more about the recent security upgrades at City Hall and it has to do with a YouTuber. Police found a body floating in the Chesapeake Harbour marina. Two teens were arrested for armed robbery and drug possession. Jessica Haire wins; Herb McMillan concedes. Ignite Annapolis tickets are on sale now! First Watch is coming. Pod news and a bonus pod with Pure Prairie League!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 1st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well hello August! I hope you had a great weekend! I saw a meme yesterday that said 6 weeks until the leaves start to change, 12 weeks until Halloween, and 20 weeks until New Years. Where IS the year going? OK, we do have a lot of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Capital has what I might call the rest of the story. We told you last week about new security upgrades at City Hall. City Manager David Jarrell said it was a result of an audit in 2018 that they are finally implementing. Now The Capital spoke with Mayor Buckley and he said that all of these changes–police in City Hall, metal detectors, elimination of the Mayor’s open door policy, and a requirement for advance appointments for any City Hall business except paying bills are due to Terence Albert Tracy. Tracy is the guy who runs the Annapolis Audit YouTube page and is considered a “first amendment auditor.” He has come into City Hall several times with his video cameras looking for mundane information and recording what he feels are violations of the first amendment, specifically the right to petition government for information. In his most recent video, he got into a verbal altercation with the Mayor’s consigliere, William Rowell which nearly turned physical. One of the unintended consequences of these videos is that the videos show many signs with telephone numbers and when his 20,000 plus subscribers see them, they call and jam phone lines. With hundreds of thousands of views on some of his videos, Tracy is likely making a decent living off of ad revenue from the service. But authorities remain concerned that while he may not resort to any violence, one of his viewers may. It is a conundrum for sure and one that no one seems to have an answer for. Hey Terrence Tracy–if you are a listener, get in touch, I’d love to do a podcast with you.

A passerby discovered a body floating in the marina at the Chesapeake Harbour community on Saturday. We do not know much, but the Anne Arundel County Police have said it is an unidentified adult female and she likely had not been in the water too long. They are currently terming the death as suspicious and are awaiting results from an autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the cause and manner of death and perhaps the identity. We’ll update this as soon as we know so be sure to check our EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that.

Two teens were arrested for armed robbery, drug possession, and weapons offenses. On Thursday night the Anne Arundel County Police responded to Glen Mar Circle in Glen Burnie for the armed robbery. Two armed suspects, identified later as 17 and 16 year old males from Laurel, demanded property and fled into a nearby apartment. Police got a warrant and searched the apartment and found five handguns, two fully loaded, and one was a ghost gun and another had the serial number removed. There was a bunch of ammo and 535 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, and 20 oxycodone pills.

Hurrah, we have a winner! On Friday evening, the Board of Elections announced that Jessica Haire has bested Herb McMillan for the GOP spot to challenge County Executive Pittman in November. Haire ended up with 16,358 votes to McMillan’s 14,292. McMillan did concede in a statement released to the press and posted on the campaign’s Facebook page but did take a final jab at Haire saying that his view that an out of county developer cannot buy Anne Arundel County for $251,000–the amount of money donated to Haire from developer Warren Halle. So, now the races are set. Jessica Haire and Steuart Pittman will face off on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tickets are on sale now for Ignite 5. They will go quickly and they are only $10 at igniteannapolis.com . What is Ignite? 15 speakers will present on topics ranging from psychedelic drugs to healthcare, government to fashion, religion to sobriety, and public housing. You get it–very varied. But the trick is that they only get five minutes to present and they are accompanied by 20 slides they create that are pre-timed. It’s a lot of fun and has been postponed for two years. September 22 at Maryland Hall doors at 6:00 PM and the show gets underway at 7:00 PM. There will be a cash bar. Again, igniteannapolis.com for tickets and I fully expect to tell you later this week that they are gone!

Next weekend is National Oyster Weekend…off to Hallmark looking for the perfect card…but many local restaurants are preparing a special menu. I know Galway Bay, Pirates Cove, Killarney House and Brian Boru have some amazing mollusk dishes on the menu and we have some of them at EyeOnAnnapolis.net so go check them out and if you are an oyster lover, here’s your weekend! Also check out Blackwall Hitch–they have some interesting creations too!

First Watch is a new breakfast and lunch place opening up in the Festival at Riva where Chile’s and most recently Chuy’s was. The menu looks pretty amazing and some of my Glen Burnie friends give it a huge thumbs up–they have one up there. So I am looking forward to checking it out. They are building it out and say they are opening soon. As to the date, they said, and I quote, “Perimeter Opens 8/22.” I am not sure what the hell that means, but I am going with Monday, August 22 for a soft opening. We’ll keep you posted!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Jules from the Maryland Renaissance Festival. Remember tickets are ONLY online this year and are on sale now–I have mine! Up next weekend is Sally Boyett and Classic Theatre of Maryland. And we also dropped a bonus pod on Friday with Mike Reilly from Pure Prairie League, which was a lot of fun. They are headed to Rams Head On Stage on the 10th and there are still some tickets left last time I checked. They were one of my earliest concerts way back when!

