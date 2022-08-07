Anne Arundel County Public Works Goes Solar

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works and officials from the Maryland Department of Environment officially kicked off construction of a solar project providing clean energy to the Bureau of Utility Operations (BUO) Complex in Millersville. The Capital Project will consist of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, producing 1.3 megawatts (MW) of power.

The Department of Public Works was awarded a $3 Million Alternate Source of Energy Project Grant from the Maryland Department of Environment’s Energy Water Infrastructure Program (EWIP). The EWIP grant represents 73% of the $4,110,394 total project investment. The project will offset more than 90% of the current electricity demand at the Complex.

“This project shows that saving tax-payer money and protecting the environment do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I am proud that Anne Arundel County is a leader in efforts to create affordable clean energy solutions where possible.”

The system is expected to satisfy more than 90% of the total annual electricity needs of the BUO Complex. In the first year of production, the combined systems are predicted to generate 1,645 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity.

Project Information

A total of 2,932 solar modules. (1,532 roof top mounted and 1,400 parking lot canopy).

Rooftop arrays are being installed on 5 buildings (Bldgs. A, B &C) and 2 sheds (generator & material storage).

Parking lot canopies are being installed in both the employee and County equipment vehicle areas.

The estimated annual energy production is 1,645,580 kilowatt hours of electricity (AC).

The electricity credits will be applied to the County accounts through BGE’s Net Aggregate Metering program.

As the County becomes more energy efficient at the Complex, solar electricity could exceed demand and generate revenue to the County.

Approximately 1,600 Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRecs) will be generated yearly.

SRecs can be sold on the energy market and vary in value based on current demand. The most recent selling price for 1 SRec in Maryland was $59.

The reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions is estimated at 1,166 metric tons each year and equivalent to the burning of 1.3 million pounds of coal.

