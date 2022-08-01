Annapolis Police Now Posting City Crime Online on Searchable Map

The Annapolis Police Department has launched a City of Annapolis Crime Incident map that allows website visitors to review incidents of crime in the City. The data points on the map are current and date back to March of 2021. The map is updated daily. Visit www.annapolis.gov/police and select “Crime Map” in the left column.

“It is my goal to tell a transparent story about crime in the City ,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “The data points can be useful in not only keeping residents informed about what is happening in their community, but also helps the City to track neighborhood trends.”

Using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology, the maps can be filtered by crime type, month, ward, day of the week, and specific dates. The two major categories of crime included on the Crime Incident Map are Index Crimes Against People and Index Crimes Against Property. You can filter by these wider categories or one or more of 15 different crime types.

“These maps tell a compelling story,” said Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, chair of the Public Safety Committee. “While crime in Annapolis continues to trend downward from a peak in the mid-1980s, we do see areas where we can bring resources to support neighborhoods and help residents feel safer. I thank City staff who worked across departments to bring this online. It is another way to deliver superior customer service to our constituents.”

This crime map replaces a prior map which was made obsolete when the police department replaced their Records Management System in 2021. For those interested in additional data, the City of Annapolis also provides data to the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Prevention Task Force dashboard.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB