Annapolis Police Make Arrest in August 3rd Shooting

| August 31, 2022, 09:46 AM

The Annapolis Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the Bay Ridge Gardens community on August 3rd.

According to a release, during the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was standing with a group of people outside one of the apartment buildings on Marcs Court. One of the people in this group shot at the suspects who were shooting at them.

Detectives were able to identify this shooter as Kyren Sheppard, 19, of Annapolis. Sheppard fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. An arrest warrant was issued for Sheppard, and on August 26, he was arrested and charged with three charges related to the possession of a handgun. Sheppard is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and urge anyone with information to contact Detective C. Moore at 410-260-3439 or provide an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

