Annapolis Police Investigating Armed Robbery Along Forest Drive

The Annapolis Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred last night along Forest Drive in Annapolis.

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and Dominoe Road for a reported armed robbery.

The victim was approached from behind by two suspects who assaulted the victim and brandished a handgun. The victim was knocked to the ground, and the suspects ran off with his backpack.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

An area search was conducted for the suspects, but they were not located.

