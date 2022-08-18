Annapolis Police Investigating Armed Robbery Along Forest Drive
The Annapolis Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred last night along Forest Drive in Annapolis.
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and Dominoe Road for a reported armed robbery.
The victim was approached from behind by two suspects who assaulted the victim and brandished a handgun. The victim was knocked to the ground, and the suspects ran off with his backpack.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
An area search was conducted for the suspects, but they were not located.
