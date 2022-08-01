Annapolis Police Investigating 3rd Rape in Past Two Weeks

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating another rape in the City.

On July 29, 2022 at approximately 5:45 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 2000 block of West Street for a reported rape.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim and a witness. The witness observed the adult female victim and the suspect, later positively identified as a 36-year-old Hispanic male, down in a small ravine off of the path as he was sexually assaulting her.

Another suspect, later positively identified as a 42-year-old- Hispanic male, acted as a “lookout” as he stood on the path watching the other suspect and the victim. The witness stated that she was calling the police and the older suspect attempted to stop her.

When the witness was able to call the police, the younger suspect let the victim go from his hold.

The two fled the scene towards the area of 2019 West Street, across the street from the crime scene.

Officers conducted a one-on-one identification with the witness; the witness positively identified the suspect who was sexually assaulting the victim and the other suspect who was the lookout.

Officers arrested both suspects and charged them accordingly. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Prior Rape On July 17, 2022

The Annapolis Police reported another rape on the evening of July 17, 2022 when a woman was raped by two unknown men along Tyler Avenue in the City’s Eastport section.

Unreported Rape On July 20, 2022

In looking at the City’s new GIS Mapping for crimes, it also appears that there was a third rape on July 20, 2022, on Hicks Avenue in the Parole neighborhood. The Annapolis Police Department did not release this information on their daily police report.

However, the rape on Tyler Avenue, which was reported in the daily police report, is not reflected in the GIS Mapping.

We have placed a call into the police department’s Public Information Officer to see if they believe any of the rapes are connected and to get more details on the rape that appears n the GIS system.

This story will be updated.

