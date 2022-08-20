Annapolis Opera Company Announces its 2022–2023 Season

The Annapolis Opera Company has announced its 2022–2023 season in celebration of its 50th Anniversary. The season captures the full breadth of operatic storytelling while also framing the company’s future. Founded in 1972, the Annapolis Opera Company plays a vital role in the cultural life of the state’s capital city and surrounding counties and in advancing emerging arts professionals’ careers.

Three Fully Staged Productions

La bohème: They say love is all you need, but what if love is all you have? Witness the spark of

love that brings light to darkness in this beloved Puccini opera. Performances feature stellar young tenor Rafael Moras, a regional finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, who recently appeared in the Minnesota Opera directorial debut of acclaimed mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves. Mimi is performed by expressive soprano Kara Goodrich, a recent Mario Lanza Competition winner and District winner of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. (August 26 & 28, 2022)

Lost in the Stars: Based on Alan Paton’s novel “Cry, the Beloved Country,” Kurt Weill’s musical tragedy set in apartheid South Africa follows two fathers’ journey of loss and grief and finds hope in the most unlikely of places. Internationally celebrated bass-baritone Carl DuPont performs the lead role of Rev. Stephen Kumalo, and soprano Ruth Acheampong, the 2022 second prize winner of the prestigious Lotte Lenya Competition, is featured in the dramatic role of Irina. (October 28 & 30, 2022)

The Marriage of Figaro: Opera Buffa at its best! Mozart’s beloved opera engages you in the overture and never lets go. Based on the revolutionary Beaumarchais play of the same name, Mozart’s opera is known for its frank treatment of class conflict and power. The theatrical and charismatic baritone, Efrain Solis, Merola Opera Program alumnus, brings life to the title character, Figaro. Solis is joined by soprano Helen Zhibing Huang, also a Lotte Lenya Competition finalist, who brings her immaculate coloratura to the role of Susanna. (March 17 & 19, 2023)

“We are thrilled to present fully staged operas of this relevance and stature to our Annapolis audiences,” said Craig Kier, AOC Artistic and Music Director. “The essence of our 50th Anniversary is best expressed in the season tagline – Bravo! Bravo to our patrons, performers, our friends, and supporters. And bravo to the exquisite art of opera.”

Special Events

Annapolis Opera: The First 50 Years Exhibition: Walk through 50 years of Annapolis Opera in a free exhibition showing the evolution of the company. Hear the music, see the art, and learn about those on stage and those behind the scenes. (November 10, 2022 – December 31, 2022)

Golden Gala 50th Anniversary Celebration: A highlight of the season that promises an unforgettable, one-night-only gala celebrating five glorious decades of opera in Annapolis. (December 2, 2022)

Voices of Our Time: Join multi-genre countertenor and finalist on “The Voice,” John Holiday, to kick off the 35th Annual Vocal Competition weekend. Holiday is also a Marian Anderson Award winner and Metropolitan Opera performer who has taken the vocal world by storm! (April 15, 2023)

The 35th Annual Vocal Competition: Hear the most talented rising stars in the classical vocal world! This free event showcases singers selected by a panel of renowned judges from hundreds of outstanding applicants from across the nation. (April 16, 2023)

Location: All events are held at Maryland Hall , 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

, 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 Ticket Information: Box Office Phone: 410-263-5544

Additional Information: [email protected]

Online: annapolisopera.org

