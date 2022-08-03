A Few Moments With Mike Reilly from Pure Prairie League

There aren’t many bands that get a big break with a breakout song and are still touring 52 years later! Pure Prairie League is one of them, and they will be at Rams Head On Stage on August 10th!

Today, we are joined by Mike Reilly, one of the earliest members of Pure Prairie League, to talk about their staying power, their tour, how our paths crossed in 1980 in Marietta, Ohio, and more!

We went down a rabbit hole (which I love to do) and found out that when Colbie Caillat was a baby, Mike held her while her father (a producer) was working on a Pure Prairie League track. And he has the photo to prove it! We also learned of his snobbyness and his disdain for the TikTok world we live in.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB