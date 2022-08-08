8th Annual Dog Days of Summer Cruise Benefitting the SPCA Scheduled for August 17th

Cruises on the Bay by Watermark presents a doggone good time on the water! Watermark is excited to announce the 8th annual Dog Days of Summer Cruise on Wednesday, August 17th, after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Bring your dog aboard Harbor Queen for a fun evening fundraiser on the water benefitting the SPCA of Anne Arundel County (AACSPCA).

This won’t be the first time Watermark has welcomed paw-ssengers aboard Harbor Queen; the vessel is pet-friendly every day, and dogs always cruise free! Harbor Queen is an Annapolis icon; she offers an open-air lower deck and fully open top deck, so pups can enjoy the bay breeze blowing through their fur.

Furry friends can cool off in pools on the top deck while they bob for hotdogs. Guests will enjoy music, a fun raffle, and a full bar with beverages and snacks available for purchase. The party starts dockside at 6:00 pm, and Harbor Queen will depart at 6:30 pm for a one-hour cruise around Annapolis Harbor.

“We love welcoming dogs on board every day, but especially for such a good cause. With open-air decks, Harbor Queen is a great boat for enjoying the breeze off the water in these dog days of summer,” says Jake Iversen, President of Watermark. “We are so excited to continue this tradition with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County for the eighth year. They do incredible work, and it’s an honor to support them.”

The Dog Days of Summer Cruise is Wednesday, August 17th, from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm departing from Annapolis City Dock. Tickets for the cruise are $35 for adults and $15 for children (ages 3-11). Half of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the AACSPCA. Friendly, on-leash dogs are welcome and cruise free! Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Purchase tickets online at cruisesonthebay.com/dog-days-of-summer-cruise/. Guests will check in at Watermark’s ticket booth under the red umbrella.

