7 Teens Sought in Annapolis Mall BB Gun Assault and Theft

| August 15, 2022, 03:28 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a group of seven teenagers who fired BB guns at another group of teens from whom they had just stolen a pair of sunglasses.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of seven juvenile males between the ages of 11-16 approached another group of three juvenile males. One suspect asked to “see” the victim’s sunglasses; after handing the suspect the glasses, he, along with the other suspects, ran away with the glasses. The victim pursued the suspect, and the other juveniles that were with the suspect produced BB guns and began shooting at the victim.

The victim was struck by several projectiles, suffering minor injuries. The parents of the victim were contacted and responded to the scene.

Officers canvassed inside and outside the mall but did not locate the suspects. Police are seeking a total of seven Black males between the ages of 11 and 16 for the assault; and a Black teen between the ages of 14 and 16 for the theft of the sunglasses.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

