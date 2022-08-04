4th Pedestrian Struck On Anne Arundel County Roads in Last Three Days

Another pedestrian has been struck along Anne Arundel County Roads, and police are searching for the vehicle that fled the scene. This is the fourth pedestrian to have been struck in the past three days. Two pedestrians were struck on August 24th, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries for a second pedestrian. Another crash occurred on August 25th resulting in a fatality.

On August 26, 2022, at 9:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to southbound Ritchie Hwy at 6th Avenue for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a pedestrian was walking in a northbound direction in the southbound right travel lane when he was struck by an unknown pickup truck. The pedestrian was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing.

The driver of the pickup truck fled and made a right turn onto 7th Avenue. The pickup truck is a Chevrolet product.

The pedestrian, identified as a 31-year-old male from Brooklyn Park, was transported by Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking a 2010-2013 Chevrolet pickup, beige or white color, cap, ladder rack Driver Unknown

If you have information on the above incidents, please call your tip into Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline available 24-Hours a Day Toll Free at 1-866-7LOCKUP

