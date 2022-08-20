20-Year-Old Shot To Death in Severn

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s eighth homicide of the year.

On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 8:40 pm, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male, identified as Naim Rashid Addison, 20, of Severn, Maryland, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). Mr. Addison was seated in the driver’s seat of a tan 2008 Honda Civic when the shooting occurred. Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts could not revive the male, who was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Evidence recovered from the scene indicates this was a targeted incident, not a random act of violence.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

