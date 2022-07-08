Zachary’s Jewelers Welcomes Buskers On Road To World Championships

Often when a musician takes up some valuable sidewalk space in front of a store to play, they are chased away and considered more of a nuisance. Not so in Annapolis, and in particular, with Zachary’s Jewelers!

When Riley, Claire, and Keira were performing outside Zachary’s Jewelers in downtown Annapolis, they caught the ear and the eye of Zachary’s Evangeline Ross. “They were fantastic,” said Ross. She added, “They were busking to raise money to compete in the Irish Traditional Music World Championships in Ireland!”

Just last month, The Baltimore/Washington Academy of Irish Culture Band qualified at a competition in Parsippany, New Jersey for the World Championships in August. When Ross was listening, she immediately said to the Zachary’s team, “We should help these terrific young musicians.”

And so they will. Parts of the group will be performing outside Zachary’s Jewelers on Main Street to continue to raise money to fund the trip. “Zachary’s is also going to chip in, and will encourage our wonderful customers to do the same,” said Ross.

Young Keira plays fiddle and bodhran (Irish drum) in the band and said, “We are so grateful for the support from Zachary’s Jewelers where we play right outside in downtown Annapolis, and we’re super excited to represent our hometown area at the world championships in Ireland.”

The group will be competing in the All-Ireland Fleadh in Mullingar, Ireland in August. In Ireland, they will not only represent our Maryland/Capitol area but will have an opportunity to study at Scoil Eigse the week before with the top musicians on each instrument and learn side by side with their Irish peers.

To join Zachary’s Jewelers in support of the Baltimore/Washington Academy of Irish Culture, please visit www.bwaic.org

