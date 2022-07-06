Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Woman Escapes Carjacking at 7-Eleven Store

| July 06, 2022, 10:58 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a BMW in a carjacking early this morning at  7-Eleven store on Ritchie Highway.

On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park for a report of a carjacking.

An adult female was seated in the front passenger seat of a black 2008 BMW when a male suspect got into the driver’s seat. The female began struggling with the suspect, who implied he had a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The female honked the horn to get the attention of the vehicle owner, who was inside the store.

The owner struggled with the suspect through the driver’s side window but was unable to get the suspect out of the vehicle. The female passenger got out of the car and the suspect drove away, northbound on Ritchie Highway.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, short, thin build, dark curly hair, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or suspect. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the tip Line and 410-222-4700.

