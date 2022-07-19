What You Need to Know About Medical Marijuana in Maryland

If you are a Maryland resident suffering from a chronic illness, you may wonder if medical marijuana is the proper treatment.

This article will discuss everything you need to know about medical marijuana in Maryland. It will also cover topics such as qualifying conditions and how to obtain medical marijuana cards.

Qualifying Conditions

You Must be a Maryland Resident

To qualify for a medical marijuana card MD, you must be a state resident. This means that you must have a valid Maryland driver’s license or ID card. If you do not have a Maryland ID, you can provide proof of residency with the following:

Utility bill

Lease agreement

Mortgage statement

You Must Have a Qualifying Condition

To be eligible for a Maryland marijuana medical card, you must have one of the following conditions or illnesses such as:

Chronic pain

Glaucoma

Anorexia

Cachexia

Seizures

Persistent muscle spasms

Nausea

Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome AIDS

Crohn’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Obtaining a Medical Marijuana Card

To obtain a medical marijuana card in Maryland, you must schedule an appointment with a licensed physician specializing in medical marijuana.

The physician must certify that you have a qualifying condition and that they believe medical marijuana can help you and would be an effective treatment for your medical condition. Then if you do, they will issue you a certificate which is one of the requirements to get a medical marijuana card.

The application process for medical marijuana in Maryland is relatively simple. First, submit the written recommendation and a copy of your Maryland driver’s license or state ID. Once you have obtained your written commendation, you must apply to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.

The application must be complete and include all of the required documentation. After the authorities have examined your application, you will receive an email inviting you to an in-person interview.

During the interview, you will provide additional information about your medical condition and why you believe cannabis would be an effective treatment. You will also provide proof of residency and identity.

Once your application has been reviewed and approved, you will be issued a medical marijuana card. This card will allow you to purchase medical marijuana from one of the state-licensed dispensaries.

Ways of Obtaining Medical Marijuana

There are two ways to obtain medical marijuana in Maryland: either with a dispensary or growing your cannabis plants in your backyard.

Dispensaries

To purchase medical marijuana from a dispensary, you must first obtain a medical marijuana card. Once you have your card, you can acquire medical marijuana from any licensed dispensary in Maryland.

Growing Your Own

If you choose to grow your medical marijuana, you still must obtain a medical marijuana card and register as a patient with the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. Once done, you can grow up to six plants of cannabis for your personal use.

Purchasing Medical Marijuana

Once you have obtained your medical marijuana card, you can purchase medical marijuana from any licensed dispensary in Maryland. Dispensaries offer a variety of products, including the following:

Flowers

Edibles

Concentrates

Moreover, the prices of medical marijuana products vary from dispensary to dispensary. Therefore, it is necessary to perform some research and find a dispensary that offers quality products at a price you can afford.

Consumption of Medical Marijuana

In Maryland, medical marijuana can be consumed in various ways, including smoking, vaporizing, and eating. However, it is important to remember that it is illegal to consume medical marijuana in public.

Driving While Under the Influence of Medical Marijuana

It is important to note that while under the influence of medical marijuana, it is illegal to drive. If the authorize caught you driving under the influence, you will face severe penalties, including jail time.

Maryland Medical Marijuana Laws

The Maryland medical marijuana laws are constantly changing. Therefore, staying up-to-date on the latest changes is essential to ensure that you comply with the law.

Medical marijuana is a safe and effective treatment option for many people. However, you should consult your doctor specializing in medical marijuana to see if it is the correct treatment for your condition.

