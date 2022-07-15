We Are All Ukraine: A Benefit Concert by Shenandoah Run Coming to Maryland Hall July 22

Shenandoah Run and Maryland Hall announce “We Are All Ukraine: A Benefit Concert by Shenandoah Run” on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 7: 30 pm at Maryland Hall. Patrons are invited to donate whatever they can in exchange for a ticket to the contemporary folk music concert. The entire proceeds from the concert will go to Razom for Ukraine, a highly rated non-profit organization working to support Ukraine. The Honorable Bill Taylor, former Ambassador to Ukraine, will make opening remarks.

Razom means “together” in Ukrainian and serves as a constant reminder of the community that it takes to create, build and do. Razom for Ukraine, the beneficiary of the concert, is a non-profit organization responding to the invasion of Ukraine by providing critical humanitarian war relief and recovery, evacuating vulnerable populations, and advocating for Ukraine.

The Honorable Bill Taylor is an American diplomat, government official, and former military officer. He served as the 6th United States ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 under President Bush and Obama, and as acting ambassador to Ukraine from June 2019 to January 2020 under President Trump.

Like a spirited family reunion, Shenandoah Run welcomes you in. Formed in 2011, the Washington, DC, based Shenandoah Run presents traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages. They pay tribute to both vintage Americana and contemporary folk, playing covers and some originals and occasionally including a song from the worlds of bluegrass, country, or foreign lands. Expect top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies that will lure you in for that irresistible sing-along. The members of Shenandoah Run share a desire to keep folk music alive and fresh.

Tickets may be purchased for any donation amount at marylandhall.org. For more information, visit marylandhall.org/events or call 410-263-5544. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, Maryland.

