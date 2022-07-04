Washington Post Names Crosby a “Top Workplace”

For the sixth year in a row, Crosby Marketing Communications has been named a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post. The award recognizes Crosby as one of the best places to work in the region and is based on high levels of employee satisfaction.

The Top Workplace award celebrates companies that prioritize a people-centered culture. It is based solely on an anonymous employee survey conducted by national consulting firm Energage, LLC. The survey measures how well organizations maintain an employee-affirming culture, achieve high employee engagement and satisfaction, and communicate a clear and compelling company vision.

“Winning the Top Workplace award for the sixth straight year is a tremendous honor,” said President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “Despite two tough years of working through Covid, we remain focused on our employees’ well-being and success, and they continue to drive us toward amazing growth. We’re proud so many great people choose to work for Crosby.”

Weathering pandemic challenges, the company has continued to foster a vibrant employee culture through virtual events such as the annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service when employees donated $21,600 to their favorite charities. Crosby is building a more diverse workplace with company-wide DE&I training and participation in the Diversity Action Alliance and the 4As Workplace Enlightenment Certification Program. The firm also recently launched the Crosby Marketing Scholars Program, a $100,000 scholarship in partnership with Anne Arundel Community College, to help underrepresented students from diverse backgrounds pursue degrees and future careers in the advertising and public relations field.

