Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Has Your July All Planned Out

Located in the heart of Maryland, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is the ideal destination for celebrating summer. Travel is back and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) invites visitors to access its more than 500 miles of shoreline to craft their own unique Chesapeake Bay adventures.

July in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is packed full of fun. From outdoor concerts, festivals, and historic tours, to Fourth of July parades and fireworks displays, to art exhibits, al fresco dining, and lighthouse tours, July is a perfect time to experience all that Annapolis and Anne Arundel County have to offer.

For a more complete listing of July events, festivals, activities, and adventures, getaway seekers are invited to visit the VAAAC website and events calendar. For information about parking and navigating around Downtown Annapolis, especially over the July 4th weekend, click here.

Independence Day Weekend Celebrations:

Saturday, July 2 – Loose Change – Party at the Boathouse (Deale) Kick off the July 4th weekend with live music from the acoustic duo, Loose Change, while sipping an Orange or Grapefruit Crush on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

Saturday, July 2 – Dinner Under the Stars (Downtown Annapolis) Enjoy dinner al fresco along the first block of West Street, under a canopy of white lights, set against the charming backdrop of historic Annapolis.

Saturday, July 2 – Independence Day Celebration (Edgewater) Celebrate our nation’s independence with a fun-filled parade, fireworks show, and a live performance by the modern rock group, Drivetrain Band.

Saturday-Monday, July 2-4 – Historic Annapolis Independence Weekend (Downtown Annapolis) Historic Annapolis invites visitors to discover the history of Annapolis through special family activities at the William Paca House and Garden, Hogshead, and the Museum of Historic Annapolis. Limited access will be available to witness a Naturalization Ceremony on the Paca House Terrace on July 4.

Sunday, July 3 – First Sunday Arts Festival (Downtown Annapolis) Stroll the first blocks of West and Calvert Streets to enjoy the creations of more than 100 local and regional artisans, live entertainment, art, culture, and al fresco dining.

Sunday, July 3 – Annapolis Fireworks Cruise to Sherwood Forest (Departs Downtown Annapolis) Step aboard a Watermark vessel for a great view of the Sherwood Forest/Severn River fireworks displays.

Sunday, July 3 – Laurel 4th of July Celebration (Laurel) This all-day event features a family-friendly parade, antique car show, live music, and a fireworks finale.

Monday, July 4 – City of Annapolis 4th of July Parade (Downtown Annapolis) Enjoy a patriotic salute to our nation complete with marching bands, fire engines old and new, cars and vans, service club floats, civic groups, scouts, and more!

Monday, July 4 – USNA Blues & Gold Independence Day Concert (Susan Campbell Park, City Dock) The United States Naval Academy Band will perform patriotic music followed by the Blues & Gold at Annapolis City Dock at 8:00 p.m. The music will precede the City’s July 4th fireworks display. The event is free and open to the public.

Monday, July 4 – City of Annapolis 4th of July Fireworks Display (Downtown Annapolis) Join the City of Annapolis for its annual Fourth of July fireworks display launched from a barge in the Annapolis Harbor. Take in the show from the shore or hop aboard one of the many cruises to catch the display from the water.

Monday, July 4 – Independence Day Celebration (Severna Park) The Greater Severna Park & Arnold Chamber of Commerce presents the community’s annual Independence Day Parade. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Rich History.”

Monday, July 4 – Independence Day Ride to Ft. McHenry (Severna Park, B&A Trail) Ride the B&A Trail from Severna Park through the urban trails and streets of Baltimore during this annual trek to historic Ft. McHenry and Fells Point in Baltimore City.

Signature Events:

Friday-Sunday, July 1-3 – Fl!p Circus (Arundel Mills) This new and exciting show offers a modern, yet vintage, feel where you become engaged with the artists as they perform.

Wednesday, July 6 – H2G Youth Artist Showcase (Downtown Annapolis) Head to Maryland Hall for a Front Stairs Series event featuring Maryland Hall’s ArtReach team and Hood2Good (H2G) in an outdoor youth artist showcase.

Saturday, July 9 – Culturefest (Crownsville) Enjoy dynamic live performances by international Reggae, Soca, and Afrobeat artists at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Stroll the food court and craft village, and sample beverages created by expert mixologists.

Saturday-Sunday, July 9-10 – Revolutionary London Town (Edgewater) Experience the heady days of 1776 as you talk with individuals from London Town’s past and learn what they thought of the Revolution. Watch black powder demonstrations; listen to a recitation of the Declaration of Independence; try your hand at colonial crafts; and play tavern games in the newly restored William Brown House at this family-friendly event.

Saturday, July 16 – Annapolis Irish Festival (Crownsville) 2022 marks the return of the Annapolis Irish Festival. The event includes great music, family activities, and a host of food and drink vendors. Admission includes entrance and free parking to the event.

Wednesday, July 20 – Arundel Grown Dinner (Greater Annapolis) This amazing farm-to-table dinner will take place against the backdrop of Great Frogs Winery on Harness Creek to commemorate Maryland’s Buy Local Week and support Agritourism in Anne Arundel County.

Wednesday, July 20 – Live Arts Maryland Season Preview (Downtown Annapolis) Enjoy an outside preview of Live Arts Maryland’s 2022-2023 performance schedule. The season opens with Guys & Dolls. To find out what the rest of their repertoire will be, music lovers are invited to take in Live Arts Maryland’s “Under the Summer Stars” season preview concert at Maryland Hall.

Saturday, July 23 – Saturday Morning Tunes: Beatles for Kids Featuring Yellow Dubmarine(Downtown Annapolis) Maryland Hall and WTMD are partnering to present the reggae Beatles tribute band, Yellow Dubmarine, in an outdoor concert at Maryland Hall. The group plays reggae versions of favorite Beatles songs the whole family will enjoy.

Recurring Seasonal Events:

Dinner Under the Stars (Downtown Annapolis) On Wednesday evenings and select Saturdays from May 25 through September 24, the first block of West Street closes to automobile traffic and welcomes visitors to dine and shop al fresco under a canopy of white lights reminiscent of old European cities. Treat yourself to an evening with family and friends under a canopy of white lights, enjoying live music and art demonstrations against the backdrop of Historic Annapolis.

First Sunday Arts Festival (Downtown Annapolis) Held the first Sunday of each month from May through November, the first blocks of West and Calvert Streets are filled with street vendors, performers, musicians and more. In a festive celebration of the arts, thousands of visitors enjoy an afternoon of al fresco dining, live entertainment, and a stroll past the works of more than 100 artisans and craft vendors.

Food Trucks (Greater Annapolis and Severna Park) Discover new cuisine on Friday nights with a visit to as many as ten food trucks at the site of the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market at the corner of Harry Truman Parkway and Riva Road in Annapolis. On Tuesday evenings, head to the grounds of the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park to enjoy cuisine from a total of 24 food trucks in rotation.

Farmers’ Markets (Countywide) Support our local farmers by sourcing organic fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, poultry, local pies and jams, honey, and so much more with a trip to any of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County’s Farmers’ Markets.

Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse Tours (Annapolis) Two-hour tours departing from the Annapolis Maritime Museum are available three times a day most Saturdays from June 4 through October 15. These are the only excursions that also provide access to an interior tour of the National Historic Landmark lighthouse.

Tides and Tunes Summer Concert Series (Annapolis) Held on Thursday evenings from June 16 through August 18, the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s popular concert series includes ten weeks of music – from rock, to folk, to blues – against the incomparable backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay. Concerts are free. Donations are gratefully accepted. Food and spirits are available for purchase. Beverage sales support the Museum’s education programs. No outside alcohol is permitted. Bring a chair or blanket.

City Dock Concert Series (Downtown Annapolis) From June 5 through September 9, Sunday nights are rocking with free entertainment at Susan Campbell Park at Annapolis City Dock from 6:00 p.m. to dusk. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Summer Concerts at Quiet Waters Park (Annapolis) Join the Friends of Quiet Waters Park on Saturdays from July 16 through July 30 and on Sunday, September 4, for a fantastic lineup of performing artists in this free concert series. Bring your own blanket or chair, and a picnic dinner or dessert. Park admission is waived for the concerts. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Fridays at The Captain’s (Shady Side) Head to the Captain Avery Museum on Fridays this summer to enjoy Fridays at the Captain’s, a twelve-night series of engaging activities including live music, art classes, local history, and more. Refreshments are available for purchase.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB