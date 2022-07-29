US News & World Report Names AAMC Among Best in Region

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report. LHAAMC also ranked high performing in 12 specialties for common adult procedures and conditions.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“We’re honored to rank as one of the top three hospitals in Maryland and the Baltimore Metro Area,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Thank you to our teammates for your hard work, dedication, and compassion, providing the best patient experience every day. As we celebrate our 120th anniversary, we thank our community for putting their trust in us as we fulfill our mission of enhancing the health of the people we serve.”

For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. U.S. News rated eligible hospitals in Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, and Uterine Cancer Surgery for the first time. In the 15 specialties, 164hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

“The hospitals named to the U.S. News Honor Roll excel across numerous specialties and service lines,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

For more information, visit Best Hospitals.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS