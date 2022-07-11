Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Two Shot Overnight In Annapolis, Gunman Still At Large

| July 11, 2022, 06:51 AM

Annapolis Police are investigating a double-shooting that happened overnight in the Robinwood Community off of Forest Drive.

According to reports at least thirty shots were fired and two victims were identified.

Initially, a Maryland State Police Helicopter was called to transport the victims, but it was canceled and the victims were transported by ambulance to AAMC. Absent a reason to not fly (weather), this usually indicates the most severe injuries that cannot wait for a helicopter to arrive. While a trauma center (Baltimore) is ideal, the reasoning is that due to the severity, any hospital is better than any delay in transport.

We expect the police to release more information on this later this morning.

This story will be updated.

