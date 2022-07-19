TOMORROW: Great Frogs Winery to Host Arundel Grown–Farm to Table Tasting Event!

Serving as a kickoff to Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22-31, Arundel Ag’s (the agriculture arm of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp) signature summer event celebrates all of Anne Arundel County’s diverse producers and many of their diverse products.

This year’s event offers a unique opportunity for:

producers to not only connect with the general public, but also with hospitality and restaurant representatives seeking locally-sourced products.

hospitality and restaurant industry buyers to, in turn, discover and establish new business relationships with local producers.

the general public to meet local producers and learn where to buy their products.

And, as an added benefit, producers and buyers will receive a contact list of all industry attendees for further outreach following the event.

So come out for what will be a memorable evening spent sampling a wide selection of delicious, 100% locally-sourced cuisine and wine while networking and relaxing amidst the beautiful backdrop of Annapolis’s one and only vineyard.

FOOD MENU*

Herb-Marinated Flank Steak Garnished with Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted French Baguette

Asparagus & Haricot Verts with Herb Dip

Eggplant Caviar on French Bread Toast

Maryland Crab Cocktail Garnished with Cucumber Round

Chicken Salad Tartlet

Rockfish Bites with Remoulade Sauce

Cutie Pies

DRINK MENU

Lemonade, Iced Tea & Water

Two glasses of Great Frogs wine are included with ticket purchase.

Additional Great Frogs wine is available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle.

Tickets are available now!

