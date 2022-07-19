TOMORROW: Great Frogs Winery to Host Arundel Grown–Farm to Table Tasting Event!
Serving as a kickoff to Maryland Buy Local Week, July 22-31, Arundel Ag’s (the agriculture arm of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp) signature summer event celebrates all of Anne Arundel County’s diverse producers and many of their diverse products.
This year’s event offers a unique opportunity for:
- producers to not only connect with the general public, but also with hospitality and restaurant representatives seeking locally-sourced products.
- hospitality and restaurant industry buyers to, in turn, discover and establish new business relationships with local producers.
- the general public to meet local producers and learn where to buy their products.
And, as an added benefit, producers and buyers will receive a contact list of all industry attendees for further outreach following the event.
So come out for what will be a memorable evening spent sampling a wide selection of delicious, 100% locally-sourced cuisine and wine while networking and relaxing amidst the beautiful backdrop of Annapolis’s one and only vineyard.
FOOD MENU*
- Herb-Marinated Flank Steak Garnished with Chimichurri Sauce on Toasted French Baguette
- Asparagus & Haricot Verts with Herb Dip
- Eggplant Caviar on French Bread Toast
- Maryland Crab Cocktail Garnished with Cucumber Round
- Chicken Salad Tartlet
- Rockfish Bites with Remoulade Sauce
- Cutie Pies
DRINK MENU
- Lemonade, Iced Tea & Water
- Two glasses of Great Frogs wine are included with ticket purchase.
- Additional Great Frogs wine is available for purchase by the glass or by the bottle.
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB