Tickets On Sale Now for 17th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

Are you in for a Key West paradise evening of swaying to Bay breezes with great music from a few of Jimmy Buffet’s touring and recording band members, the Coral Reefers, and other world-class musicians: Doyle Grisham, Eric Darken, Peter Mayer, Brenden Mayer, Scott Kirby, John Frinzi, Roger Bartlett, Zeb Briskovich, David Edmisten, Aaron Scherz, Miles Vandiver, and MC and Margaritaville Radio’s Host, JD Spradlin?

Are you in for a great night on the beach along the shores of Back Creek at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park?

Well, then you will want to get your tickets early for this ALWAYS sold-out event– The 17th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash on September 10th from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm!

General admission tickets include two drink tickets and a delicious meal! Ticket proceeds benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s education programs.

