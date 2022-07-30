The Legal Status Of iGaming In Maryland And Annapolis: Important Things To Know

The US holds the largest market of casino gamblers on the planet, with more than 32 million individuals visiting the various land-based casinos. This shows a massive and hyperactive market for casino providers and sportsbooks in the country.

Since the Wire Act of 1961, the casino sector has no longer been regulated at a federal level but at a state level. Noting this, you might want to know the legal status of the iGaming industry in the state of Maryland and its capital city, Annapolis.

Online gambling in Annapolis, Maryland, is regulated. However, casinos within the state must have licenses and certifications provided by the legal authorities in the state. So, before engaging in virtual gambling in any online USA casino for real money, especially in the state of Maryland, you may want to visit CasinoUSA.com to confirm their eligibility and legal status.

This article offers a straightforward and simplified review of the iGaming sector in Maryland.

Is iGaming Legal in Maryland and Annapolis?

Online gambling in Maryland is not only permitted but regulated within the state. The watchdog regulating it is the Lottery and Gaming Control Agency, which controls the industry via a conglomerate of vendor services, employees, and foreign casino platforms privatized firms within the state. Also, the government agency operates some smaller subsidiary operations.

In the state’s gambling laws, the Maryland Code section 12 prohibits gambling without licenses. However, the laws don’t directly mention online casino gambling in the state. Thus, the possibility of a gambler getting into trouble for gambling via online foreign betting portals is slim, as the laws mainly apply to local casinos. It requires these casino operators and owners to obtain licenses from the state.

It’s important to note that not all kinds of internet gambling are permitted in the state. Individuals residing in Maryland can wager on real horse racing from the comfort of their homes via their laptops or on mobiles casino apps. In addition, the emergence of fantasy sports gambling has amazingly transformed the world, and this is prevalent in the state.

Sports Gambling in Maryland

Gambling in Maryland started as early as 1873, when horse racing began in the state. For more than 149 years, individuals have been able to bet on ponies and earn some quick bucks.

However, gambling regulations were updated in 2019 when the state General Assembly enforced a new law decriminalizing betting in Maryland. Currently, it’s only considered a civil offense, but defaulters don’t serve jail time and aren’t booked in the criminal records. On the other hand, illicit gambling was still considered a crime and was punishable by fines and jail time.

In May 2021, further changes arrived, all thanks to Governor Larry Hogan, who approved the new sports betting laws in Maryland. Now, the state permits some types of gambling, such as raffles, sports betting, bingo, and lottery games.

The new legislation provides licenses for users to wager on sports at the six casinos, Pimlico and Laurel Park race tracks, and standard sports stadiums (including the FedEx Field, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank) in Maryland. In addition, over 60 internet and mobile casinos are regulated by the new laws.

Are Offshore Casino Sites Allowed in Maryland?

While no local casino sites are registered in Annapolis, the legislation doesn’t ban residents from gambling on foreign sites. Gamblers can use VPNs while accessing these offshore sites, since a VPN provide their IP addresses anonymity to the gambling platforms as though they’re users of foreign permitted states. What would even be a concern is being able to clarify which gambling portal is legit and which are scams.

Notably, legitimate online casinos are secure, have licenses and certifications from known regulatory agencies, offer various payment options, and are user-friendly. A user must use a reliable VPN to access foreign sites for proper protection.

How to Gamble on Online Casinos in Maryland

Here is a simple guide to betting on an internet gambling portal in Annapolis, Maryland.

Step 1: Locate a trustworthy iGaming portal where you can gamble as much as you can.

Step 2: Register on the platform (you should look out for when the casinos are offering discounts and other promos).

Step 3: You will receive an email from the casino platform to validate your account details. Click on the link provided and verify your account. There, you’d be able to proceed.

Step 4: Return to the iGaming official site and log in. Then, navigate to the deposit section and follow the simple prompts to deposit funds into your account.

Step 5: When you’re done, you can now browse through the different categories and select any game, then wager with the required funds.

Conclusion

Gambling in Annapolis, Maryland, is tricky if you don’t understand the legal implications. Currently, no established and regulated online casino site offers gaming services to residents in the state.

However, residents can still gamble on foreign iGaming sites with the help of a VPN. You only need to identify reputable foreign sites and sign up with them.

