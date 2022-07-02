The July 4th Naturalization Ceremony Returns to the Paca Gardens

Historic Annapolis is hosting its annual 4th of July event at the William Paca House on Monday, July 4, 2022. Each year, the event draws both locals and tourists to celebrate the birth of our nation at the home of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and a three-term Governor of Maryland. It is a unique opportunity for visitors to witness a Naturalization Ceremony, and, this year, tour four of HA’s historic properties – the William Paca House & Garden, the Museum of Historic Annapolis, Hogshead, and the Waterfront Warehouse – and celebrate in the heart of Annapolis.

The day’s events will commence with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am in the Paca Garden. The ceremony will be hosted by Robert Clark, Executive Chairman of Historic Annapolis. “It really is a very moving ceremony,” says Clark. “Each year I am reminded of how proud I am to be an American when I watch people take the Oath of Allegiance and become citizens. The fact that the ceremony takes place in William Paca’s Garden just adds to the emotion—it brings everything full circle.”

This year’s ceremony will be the first since pre-pandemic times in 2019. The ceremony will begin at 9 am on July 4, and is free and open to the public (seating is limited).

Following the ceremony, the public is invited to spend a special day exploring Historic Annapolis sites and our history. Living history re-enactors will bring the William Paca House and Garden to life, and visitors can explore the historic home and even meet Mr. Paca himself, who will be greeting guests and explaining the importance of our nation’s independence. Visitors might even bump into other notable Annapolitans from history throughout the house and garden. Fun, family-friendly activities for kids will also be offered throughout the day.

At Hogshead, meet colonial tradespeople and learn how the signing of the Declaration might affect them. See a carpenter at work and sew a stitch in the John Shaw Flag! After your visit to this colonial home, stroll down to the Waterfront Warehouse to check out the new interpretation of Annapolis’s waterfront and history. Then, step into our American story at the Museum of Historic Annapolis and immerse yourself in the fascinating history of those who contributed to building our community and nation over more than 400 years.

The living history programs will begin at 10 am and conclude at 2 pm on Monday, July 4. Timed entry will be offered on the hour; pre-registration is requested, but walk-ups will be accommodated as space permits. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children, which includes entry to all four Historic Annapolis sites. The four sites are located within walking distance of each other, just steps from the City Dock. Visitors may begin their visit at any site. Visit annapolis.org/historic/events to register, and for information about all of HA’s July 4th weekend activities.

