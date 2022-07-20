The Best Gambling Movies and TV Shows of All Time You Need to Watch

Gambling has been covered in numerous television and movie productions since silver and screen television began. Those underdogs breaking the bank at Monte Carlo are fascinating to us! This article looks into the best gambling TV movies and shows. Besides the well-known Hollywood action movies, our list also reveals some obscure television shows you probably haven’t seen. Is gambling really good?

Television shows featuring gambling have long been popular in the entertainment industry. You cannot stop laughing at Derrick Trotter beating Boycie in an online poker game. Gambling has been the basis for entertainment for many years, just look at the $10 deposit online casino which offers a wide variety of games that keep you coming back for more.

Within this article we have listed 10 of the best gambling TV shows that we think you will find entertaining to watch.

10 – Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

It wasn’t successful at the box office, but it had an enduring cult following after its DVD release. It stars Johnny Depp and is a psychedelic trip into Las Vegas. The casino action is at the Bazooka Casino – known to the viewers by its nickname Stardust Hotel.

9 – Deadwood

This is the second television gambling series by our producer David Milk and perhaps his finest work. Ian McShane received the 2005 Golden Globe Award for best acting performance of a TV show. Deadwood was filmed in 1790 as a western crime story in a rough Midwestern casino.

8 – Stan Lee’s Lucky Man

What are the best methods for achieving success? This exciting notion explains the inspiration for this surprising production by the late legendary Marvel guru Stan Lee. Lucky Man is based on a fictional novel written by James Nesbit. It soon becomes clear that “Lucky Man” is unlikely to be so fortunate.

7 – Breaking Vegas

Breaking Vegas was the first television series of the ’90s on the History Network. While this show is short-lived some gamble fans continue to find it remarkably binging worthy. It explains various real-life experiences about people accused of stealing money through gambling with clever tricks and technology.

6 – Las Vegas

Las Vegas is a comedy-drama series aired by NBC between 2003 and 2008. The series is focused around a group working for the fictional Montecito Hotel in Las Vegas. This standard television drama series is a story-based series that uses a unique way of revealing the lives of the players in the gambling industry.

5 – High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story

A movie you haven’t heard of is High Roller: The Stuck-Up Story. As its name implies, the film reflects on Stu Ungar’s real life, from a young poker player to a worldwide casino legend. The powerful documentary chronicles his rise to victory over three poker tournaments and his persistent problems with the mob as a result of gambling debts.

4 – Tilt

The drama revolves around poker and focuses on professional poker gamers in a fantasy Las Vegas casino. The two are battling legendary gambler Don “The Matadors”. All groups have reasons to overthrow Matador, but who can prevail and why? It was developed by the same group behind Rounders, one of the greatest casino films ever. It is the best show on TV for poker lovers.

3 – Casino

The 1995 classic casino couldn’t be included in the list of top gamble films. Scorses Oscar-winning film a hugely successful movie about gaming. Casino contains an impressive cast which includes Robert De Niros and Sharon Stone and follows the true story of an organized gambling syndicate. Replicating the Las Vegas Experience, Casino is a simply exemplary gaming film.

2 – Liar Game

Breaking away from Reality TV, the next thing on the list is a program inspired by Japanese artist Shinobu Katane. Television show follows Nao’s life story as he receives a mysterious package of cash containing more than 10 million Japanese yen. A receipt confirming her participation has been sent to Liar Game Tournament, a contest where the contestants must lie, cheat and steal to win.

1 – Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game is the newest film about gaming that we have seen, and has been released in late 2017. Based on a true story, the film stars Jessica Chastain as a runner and Olympic skiing champion Molly Bloom, a poker player who has become a target of the FBI. It gained critical attention partly because director Aaron Sorkin insisted on rapid-fire dialogue that made the film run smoothly.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS