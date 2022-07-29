Teens Arrested After Armed Robbery, Police Find Cache of Weapons, Drugs, and Ammo

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested two teenagers after they were implicated in an armed robbery in Glen Burnie on Thursday evening.

On July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:45 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an armed robbery of a citizen in the area of Glen Mar Circle and Phirne Road in Glen Burnie.

Two suspects, armed with handguns, demanded property from two victims while walking outside. The victims complied, and the suspects fled toward an apartment building located in the 7900 block of Nolpark Court.

An officer observed one of the suspects entering a specific apartment in the complex. Talking to the occupants, the officers convinced the suspects to exit the apartment. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the address resulting in the seizure of the following:

One Glock, Model 23, .40 caliber, semi-auto handgun loaded with 20 rounds

One Glock, Model 31, .357 caliber, semi-auto handgun (unloaded)

One Polymer 80, 9mm, semi-auto handgun loaded with 8 rounds

One Beretta, Model Px4 Storm .45 caliber, semi-auto handgun

One Taurus, Model PT585, .380 caliber, semi-auto handgun (obliterated serial #)

One magazine with 5 .40 caliber (22 round capacity)

One magazine with 0 9mm (31 round capacity)

Eight .45 caliber rounds

Two .40 caliber rounds

Five 9mm rounds

Approximately 535.43 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 29.7 grams of suspected “crack” cocaine

One container with 20 suspected Oxycodone-Hydrochloride pills

The two suspects, identified as a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male from Laurel, were arrested and charged accordingly.

