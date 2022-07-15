State Police Under Federal Investigation for Hiring, Promotion Practices

United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today that the Justice Department has opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The investigation will assess whether MDSP has engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.

“This office strives to protect the civil rights of all Marylanders, including the rights of our sworn law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron for the District of Maryland. “This investigation also furthers our mission to restore trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve by ensuring fair employment practices by police departments.”

“Discrimination has no place in any workplace, and especially in law enforcement agencies,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Our investigation will determine whether the Maryland Department of State Police has created racially discriminatory barriers for Black people seeking job opportunities and promotions and, if so, identify the reforms necessary to ensure equal employment opportunities. All communities deserve law enforcement agencies that are built upon principles of fairness and equity.”

The employment discrimination investigation will be conducted pursuant to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, and religion. Under Title VII, the Justice Department has the authority to initiate investigations against state and local government employers where it has reason to believe that a “pattern or practice” of employment discrimination exists. The department has not reached any conclusions regarding the allegations in this matter. The Governor and Maryland State Police Superintendent have been informed and pledged cooperation with the investigation.

This matter is being investigated jointly by attorneys from the Civil Rights Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland and the Employment Litigation Section of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Justice Department at 1-800-556-1950 (option 9), or via email at [email protected].

State Police Response

Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, issued the following statement:

The Maryland Department of State Police remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the highest quality of law enforcement services to the people of Maryland, while ensuring fairness within our ranks and in the way public safety services are provided to our citizens. Significant actions have been taken and are continuing to address even the perception of racism or unfair treatment of any kind. I have been committed to addressing issues of diversity and inclusiveness throughout my tenure and work is continuing. Working with the Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers, the Legislative Black Caucus, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the Maryland State Police Office of Equity and Inclusion and other stakeholders, I have implemented new procedures and initiatives, opened new lines of communication and hired subject matter experts, all for the purpose of ensuring the Department addresses these issues and is a law enforcement leader in these matters. I am aware of the U.S. Department of Justice investigation, after receiving notification late this morning. I welcome this investigation. I have assured the Department of Justice that the Maryland Department of State Police will cooperate fully with the investigation and assist investigators in any way possible. In the interim, the dedicated troopers and civilian employees of the Department will continue to serve and protect the citizens of Maryland with the courage and selfless service they have been known for during the past 101 years.

