State Police Arrest Annapolis Man on Child Porn Charges

| July 01, 2022, 03:46 PM

An Annapolis man was arrested and charged early Thursday afternoon after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as a 55-year-old man from Annapolis, Maryland.  He is charged with one count of using a computer to transmit a statement for the purpose of encouraging unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 11 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of drug possession. He was arrested on Thursday without incident and is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

In June 2022, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about a suspect soliciting users online with the purpose of trying to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a minor.  The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to identifying the suspect.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Thursday, troopers arrested him in the 300 block of Legion Avenue in Annapolis, Maryland. Investigators also served a search warrant at his residence. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices seized at the residence revealed multiple child pornography files.

