St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Set for Sept. 25

Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a day of grand classic motoring, classic wooden speed boats, and casual elegance along the Chesapeake’s Tred Avon River on Sun., Sept. 25 for the 15th Annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance.

Presented by Jaguar Land Rover of North America and sponsored by Bentley, this year’s event returns to the Talbot Country Club. Founded in 1910, Talbot Country Club holds the prestigious distinction of being the oldest continually operated golf and social club on the Eastern Shore, with an idyllic setting along the banks of Trippe Creek in Easton, Md.

“Talbot Country Club’s beautiful landscape is the perfect backdrop for an event which has style, luxury, and elegance at its core,” says Concours Chairman Luke L. Phipps. “We’re glad to be back to the waterfront lawn and fairways for this year’s show.”

The Country Club’s show field on Sunday will feature rare, pre-war European and American coach-built automobiles, as well as significantly important post-war sports and touring cars. For the first time, special classes of Post-War American Cars and previous Best in Show winners are being presented, along with a Best in Show exhibition of senior award-winning automobiles from significant Concours events throughout the country, including Pebble Beach, Amelia Island, Boca Raton, and Radnor Hunt.

“Experiencing Talbot Country Club’s friendly membership, General Manager Rob McWilliams’ compassion and caring attention to detail along with Chef David Hayes’ culinary expertise and commitment to local ingredients, makes for a welcoming and grand setting,” Phipps says. “We’ll be offering our enhanced exclusive VIP and Entrants gallery, which will feature live music, and flowing champagne.”

Phipps says new for 2022 is a Collector Car Park where ticketed attendees may park and show off their special cars located just off the show field.

“I’ll be selecting and presenting a special trophy during the award ceremony for the Best Collector Car in the Park as a fun bonus,” says Phipps.

Enhancing the mood of stepping back in the tradition of St. Michaels Concours, the exhibit of automobiles will be complemented by an additional display of classic wooden speed boats moored at the pier and on trailers along the show field.

“The historic Tidewater Inn of Easton is returning as our official host hotel,” said Phipps. “The Tidewater has traditionally set the standard for accommodations on the Eastern Shore, and our entrants appreciate the stately accommodations and being in the heart of town.”

More information about the event, including discounted general admission tickets and limited VIP tickets that include special parking, a gourmet lunch, and exclusive Entrant’s Gallery access are at www.smcde.org

